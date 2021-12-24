Darkside’s defense, Alex Davis more than Brown can handle.

The 2019 National Championship rematch featured many highlights as No.1 North Caroline Darkside clinched a 15-11 victory over No.5 Brown Brownian Motion, avenging his 2019 loss and preparing for a date final with Georgia Jojah.

The game started off tough for the defending champions, as Brown was beaten on the first three points, with two unforced rounds and a Rutledge Smith block for Darkside. After shooting a deep shot at the fourth point, Brown managed to knock down a hammer and Jacques Nissen hit John Randolph for the Browns’ opening goal of the game, making it 3-1.

The rest of the first half was fully booked, but featured several exciting games along the way. With the score 4-2, Dylan Villeneuve blocked a set-up from Elijah Long and then hit Azeez Adeyemi a few shots later. Alex Davis managed to win the battle of position, going high for the block before smoking Adeyemi deep the other way for the bookends and hold.

Falling at halftime 8-5 and shooting to start the second half, Brown needed four second-half breaks to keep his hopes of a title repeat. Darkside started the second half the same way Brown started the game, with a direct error leading to a break that reduced the lead to two. It was as close as Brown could get.

North Carolina went back to their bread and butter, getting Alex Davis the record for the take – one of his five-game-opener goals – to bring the score to 9-6. In defense, Darkside continued to put pressure on the Browns’ O-line, Suraj Madiraju playing incredible defense on Nissen and limiting his offensive impact. Despite the pressure, Brown managed to land several straight holds as North Carolina’s O-line went unchallenged.

Receiving 10-8, Darksides Anders Juengst had a rare throwaway giving Brown a glimpse of the closing one, but B-Mo returned it on a sliding catch attempt on a Randolph huck. Darkside wouldn’t afford a second chance as they walked the field and Matthew McKnight fine-tuned a backhand to John McDonnell for the catch, giving Darkside an 11-8 lead.

Randolph flipped another on a tight inside at the next point and Darkside immediately swung the discus as Elijah Long made an uphill cut. After Long called a foul, there was a brief save as both teams – and observers – realized Darkside had played the whole point with eight players on the pitch. Brown opted for a re-pull, and hit in an easy hold this time. After the game Darkside coach JD Hastings said For the record I did not call Elijah at that time; he did it himself.

Both teams’ offensives continued to play cleanly, trading catches until the score reached 14-11 in favor of Darkside. With the game on the line, Brown performed a reset and Andrew Li rushed upstream for the game-winning goal as his teammates kissed him.

With his five-goal performance, Alex Davis has been outstanding in this semifinal – a smart cutter with revolutionary speed, Davis creates a confrontational nightmare for every defense he comes up against. After the game he was just as confused as we were about how the teams continue to play under him in defense. I think they underestimate my speed, he said. They know I’m fast, but I don’t think they realize how fast I am until we’re on the pitch. Eventually Brown adjusted, but it created a lot of free subtitles that I was happy to take. Davis also attributed his success to his teammates, mentioning that they carried space down to him because they knew it would earn them free subs from their poaching defenders. After tearing the ACL apart in the cropped 2020 season, Alex Davis was delighted to be back on the pitch, saying I’m just grateful to be able to play with the same people again. They were really good in 2020, but I just remember wishing I could be with them. I don’t feel like I’m at full speed yet, I’m still recovering and I’m always going faster.

Elijah Long also had a big game as his Darkside career came to an end, registering six assists against the 2019 champions. When asked if he had the opportunity to play with Darkside last season, Long said: I’m really grateful that I got to play against Colorado and Brown. They were two very good teams and it’s great to play them again before the end of my college career, adding, obviously it’s nice to go to the final in the last round. Long took a step back in this game for Darkside, which he was happy with; I like to do a lot for the team, but I don’t have to do much in this team; it’s great that young people can go out and perform.

Match-winning scorer Andrew Li was unhappy after the match, recalling Darksides D-line not doing enough in the second half, wishing they had more breaks after their first inning to open the match .

With nothing but dominant performances so far, Darkside headed for the Championship game as a clear favorite against underdog Georgia Jojah.