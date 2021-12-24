Hennes & Mauritz: H&M sales down 11%; still the biggest fast fashion brand in India





Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) announced an 11% drop in sales in the year through March 2021, but still managed to maintain its position as the biggest fast fashion brand in India through revenue generated from aggressive store expansion and lower prices. H&M recorded sales of Rs 1,402 crore in 2020-21, up from Rs 1,582 crore a year ago, according to its latest filing. The performance is in line with the general trend in the clothing and lifestyle segment where competitors such as Marks & Spencers, , Trent, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Lifestyle International, owned by Tata, saw their revenues decline and their losses widen during the year. “The company assessed the impact of Covid-19 resulting specifically from the company’s inability to open its retail stores due to various government regulations and therefore reduced demand for its products,” H&M said in its documents with the Registrar of Companies. H&M offers fast fashion items created in-house and partners with designers for unique collections. It maintains a large inventory of basic and everyday items from places like India and Bangladesh that carry lower price tags than most of its rivals. Inditex Trent, a joint venture with Tata which operates Zara stores in India, saw revenue drop 28% to Rs 1,126 crore in the previous fiscal year, with a net loss of Rs 41 crore. Marks & Spencer Reliance also saw its sales drop by 32% to Rs 710 crore. The joint venture posted a net loss of Rs 72 crore. In fiscal 2020, H&M, which entered India six years ago, overtook its Spanish rival Zara who opened its first door ten years ago. Both brands have enjoyed tremendous success in India since their arrival, but Zara’s performance has declined due to the slow expansion of outlets. For example, Stockholm-based H&M has opened an average of one store per month in India since entering the country in October 2015, bringing the total number to more than 50. By comparison, Zara has opened 21 outlets as of today. now, although its turnover per store is almost double that of its rival. Between April and June of last year, most shopping centers were closed in the country, affecting sales of almost all discretionary categories. With stores closed for most of the first quarter and customers fearful of going out throughout the year, e-commerce sales picked up but were unable to offset sales from their physical stores. During the year, H&M also emerged as one of the largest online clothing brands with sales of Rs 579 crore from e-commerce, accounting for around 42% of its overall sales. Analysts said clothing brands and retail businesses continued to remain affected in the first half of year 21 due to the resurgence of Covid, partial lockdowns implemented in parts of the country and the low consumer confidence. “However, sequential growth in revenue was visible from T3CY21 and we believe demand could exceed pre-Covid sales from T4CY21 with easing blockages and restrictions, a healthy vaccination pace, a increased mobility with the opening of offices, malls and multiplexes, and wedding season, pent-up demand, etc., ”said Krupal Maniar and Darshit Shah of ICICI Securities in a report.



