Ranveer Singh’s bold white tuxedo, black bow tie is a fashion inspiration for the bride and groom | Fashion trends

Love or hate her style of fashion, but you certainly can’t ignore it since no one succeeds with equal panache like Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and this week has been no different. Are you a modern groom who is looking for formal wear for men and trying to keep up with the latest trends? Look no further because Ranveer is here to sort out your fashion problems with her evening dress basic consisting of a white tuxedo and a black bow tie to 83the red carpet premiere of.

Taking to his account on social media, the actor shared a multitude of photos from his recent photoshoot which is no doubt a fashion inspiration for the modern groom. Photos show Ranveer donning a custom structured tuxedo in sunburst.

The tuxedo was accompanied by a crisp white shirt, teamed with a pair of well-fitting white tapered pants and layered over a white cut-sleeve waistcoat. The outfit was completed with a white satin metallic polymer fabric jacket with a single button, a style once reserved only for casual events.

The one button jacket is slowly making its way into more formal atmospheres and is the most formal in modern menswear. Looking chic without feeling too stiff, Ranveer pulled off the style well and found a surefire way to get ahead of the pack when it comes to fashion issues.

While he’s used to seeing it in more funky outfits, Ranveer cleans well and knows how to wear even a white suit, which is a bold fashion statement. He completed his outfit with a pair of black panties and a black velvet bow tie to distract from too much white space making his chest stand out.

To make things a little more quirky, the hunk rocked a pair of sunglasses showing off his signature funky poses while having his picture taken. He accessorized his look with a watch and rings and pulled off his gelled locks into a low ponytail hairstyle.

The bespoke white tuxedo is attributed to the Indian fashion designer, the eponymous brand of Amit Aggarwal, which boasts of a new and unmistakable couture language, from light clothing to voluminous shapes using recycled materials and innovative patterns combined with complex fabrications inspired by science, which is evident in his design ideology today. Ranveer Singh was styled by famous fashion stylist Eka Lakhani.

