Rutgers set to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl, ending playoff drought in weird way





Rutgers came close to winning an automatic bowling berth in the playoffs in 2021. Greg Schiano led his team to a 5-7 record in the second season of his second stint with the Scarlet Knights, just below the six-point mark. wins to become eligible for bowling. . As such, it looked like Rutgers’ playoff drought, the second longest among 5-power teams behind Kansas, would continue for a seventh straight season. But now things have changed and it looks like the Scarlet Knights will finally be heading for a bowling game. TROCCHI: Rating of Power 5 coach hires for 2022 Rutgers set to replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl, according to several reports, including athleticism . The Aggies are facing a COVID outbreak as well as other roster issues, so they won’t be able to field a team. “It’s unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough stock players available to field a team,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. from the official team website . As a result, Gator Bowl organizers had to scramble to replace Texas A&M, and Rutgers topped the list of potential substitutes. Why? It all depended on their rate of academic progression, as The Athletic explained. Rutgers has the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of any available 5-7 team, which should give them the go-ahead. Bowl Selection Guidelines allow teams with 5 to 7 records to be awarded bowl offers based on APR scores in the event that there are not enough eligible teams to fill all of the bowl slots to. nationwide. BENDER: Remembering Joe Burrow’s Record-Breaking LSU Season If Rutgers accepts the offer as planned, they will have nine days to prepare for a clash against Wake Forest. This will prove difficult, as the Demon Deacons finished the season with a 10-3 record and are the 17th team in the country. Still, Schiano and Rutgers will likely appreciate a chance to break their playoff drought and play in a bowl game for the first time since Kyle Flood led the team to a Quick Lane Bowl victory in 2014. That opportunity lasts. ‘would outweigh any potential preparation downside, provided Rutgers can field a team for the contest. AL-KHATEEB: follow-up of each notable QB transfer As for the Aggies, they will end the season 8-4 but have a feather in their hat as the only team to beat No.1 Alabama so far. Yet their sporting director Ross Bjork lamented the “heartbreaking” news that they would not be able to enter the competition. “It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we cannot play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” said Bjorks. “Postseason football is the height of the season and when the opportunity is lost it hurts on many levels. As we have learned over the past 21 months of this health challenge, the well- being and the safety of our student-athletes is paramount. “Our players have put their hearts and souls into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggie. Aggie’s football is on track for long term success and we know the best is yet to come.”

