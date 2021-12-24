Unboxing All Of Lawrence And Nathan Blowup’s Male Emotions (And Behaviors) On Insecure

Let’s talk about men on Unsafe, Ladies!

In a 2017 study conducted by researchers at Stanford University, it was confirmed that men and women have scientific differences in our brains, which contributes to differences in the way we think, how we act and how we don’t act.

As a sex-like organ (meaning that differences in the brain are a reflection of anatomical gender differences), the male brain is wired to feel more intensity of emotions (re: larger amygdala) with less recall of details (re: hippocampus), while that same brain is less likely to verbalize a full range of thoughts (re: Brocas zone) and more likely to act (re: cerebellum).

The combination of these factors results in a brilliant and complex human who, with the intersections of socializing-based identity, results in men who have a lot of emotions but nowhere safe enough to let go of their gender-based guard. ‘at. Episode 9 of the last season of Unsafe.

Look, the way Lawrence presented this episode, I assumed he had been in therapy during that lost year in episode 4. Yes, his friend put the pressure on him a few days before Tiffany and Dereks did. not going to party, but honey, he was ready, ready to see Issa.

Here is what I mean:

1. Lawrence was anxious – He was considering not going to the party because he would run into Issa. Men get anxious but don’t always have the space to deal with it because our society gives the impression that they should have all the answers. They are the heads of the house or the pillars of the community, when in fact they probably experience more anxiety than women because they have a larger amygdala (see above).

2. Lawrence was unsure of himself – He made a few quick decisions in his life as he tried to balance his career dreams and do the right thing for his son. So as he showed up to the party looking kind and confident and going about his business with his child, there were hesitations in various scenes that showed his uncertainty and very tiny elements that the average person may not see, all of them definitely reflecting their sanity. For the common man, society does not give thanks for the gray space of insecurity. You see, insecurity isn’t bad – it just means being unsure of yourself, the world, the future, or a decision that has or has not been made.

3. It is not always safe for black men to be vulnerable. While I am proud of Jay-Z, Kanye, Kid Cudi and more, to be open about their mental health and participate in therapy, we have to recognize that it made national (and international) news due to its rarity. And, while the writers and producers didn’t put any therapy on the script, it’s clear that something transformative happened with Lawrence because he changed.

4. Listen honey, said Lawrence – It’s now or never. And that kind of courage is a reflection of growth and change. Whether it was in the form of self-talk, encouragement from a friend, or fear of ____ (anything), Lawrence used the four-step problem-solving process (1. Identify the problem, 2. Recognize emotions, 3. Suggest 2- 3 solutions, 4. Implement a solution) and the 6 step communication process (email me – so I won’t go over that word count) to tell Issa exactly what what he was thinking (cognitive) and what he was feeling (emotions), and what he was willing to do (behavior).

5. Fight. At various points on the show, the word fight was mentioned. And often when black men are associated with a fight, it is linked to a conflict rooted in emotion and without solution. But in this episode, Lawrence first struggled with himself (his own insecurities, his fear, his passive approach to life, being a victim of what everyone thinks he should do, social norms to be a black man – not to mention an intelligent, handsome and respectable black man). And this fight, this internal struggle and battle, this back and forth and this tug of war, is the real fight. Not the scene where Nathan punched him first (I watched it a few times to be sure this is what I saw because I was about to write an entire post about Nathan) , or in which Issa walked away and he continued to fight for his attention. No, the real struggle for him, and for most black men, is the internal struggle to be a socially standard puppet or to be the truest version that God created him for.

But I understand because these social norms start at conception, when parents start dreaming about who their son will be, instead of just looking and observing who this man chooses to be.

6. The village. Issa manifested this conversation through her subliminal thoughts. Kelly intuitively predicted that Lawrence would resurface in Issa’s life. Condola saw her desire and need to connect with Issa and opened the door for their conversation. And Tiffany and Derek created the space.

Often, men lean over men. And women are feeling the result of the lean, but in this season we have seen how women have manifested his interaction with Issa and how women can support men’s mental health. Yes, we can and should say Go See an Advisor or Let’s Talk. And, while I support these straightforward methods (I’m a fairly straightforward person), I also recognize that women can manifest themselves in non-direct ways for men’s mental health as well. When you think of the man or men in your life, in what ways do you present yourself to him / them? What are some things you should keep doing and some things you should give up?

At the end of the day, I’m proud of Lawrence. I am proud of his transformation, his courage, his insight, his self-assurance, that he made a decision that he will not regret, but that he can remind and teach his son as he grows up, goes out and marries his own wife. And I’m proud that it’s all related to a sane version of his mind.

Do:

Only26.4%of black and Hispanic men aged 18 to 44 who experienced daily feelings of anxiety or depression were likely to have used mental health services, compared to 45.4% of non-Hispanic white men with similar feelings. Men, please contact an advisor. There are a lot of black men who look like you, understand you, and are ready to help. To verify www.therapyforblackmen.com for more resources.