Alia Bhatt Hot Black Mini Dress from 83 screening costs on Rs 2 Lakh – Glam or Not





Alia Bhatt in black dress: Actress Alia Bhatt recently attended the special premiere of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s film 83 in Bombay. For the big event, the actor chose to follow the theme and showed up wearing a black mini-dress with sparkling accents. Alia’s black dress suited her perfectly and made her appearance both formal and casual. It was one of the looks of the night that didn’t look seriously dressed up and yet qualified as a party look.Also Read – Urvashi Rautela’s Viral Black Dress From Miss Universe Event Costs Huge Rs 40 Lakh – See Her Hot Pics Alia’s black and gray mini dress was by designer Yousef Akbar and it cost $ 2,965, which equates to INR 2,33675.95. It’s called Sparkle Draped Mini Dress and it comes with a long floor train while the front hem dress goes above the knee. The train is in satin crepe and the dress has a zipper in the center of the back. Alia posed with her cape behind her back on the event’s red carpet and looked absolutely classy. Also read – Alia Bhatt wears a Sabyasachi Velvet Lehenga in the most unusual golden color – Hit or Miss? the Brahmastra actor, who teamed up with Ranveer for Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, styled her dress with a pair of simple strappy sandals and tousled looks in the middle. The actor chose the shimmering gray of her dress to match her eye makeup and kept her whole look fresh and fresh. Check out these images: Also Read – Here’s How Much Ankita Lokhandes Floral Lehenga Cost For Mehendi Ceremony | Deets inside Along with Alia, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, among others, also presented themselves in black at the event. While Deepika and Janhvi brought a bit of Hollywood glamor to the event, Huma and Vaani kept their look modern and chic. For Janhvi it ​​was a black velvet dress that fit her perfectly and for Deepika it was a bespoke Gauri & Nainika dress with a plunging neckline. Which look do you prefer?

