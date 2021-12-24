Zara Boxing Day 2021 sale: when does it start and what offers will there be?

Zara is a favorite for a reason. The high street brand has carved out a loyal following, from laymen to royalty (Kate Middleton is known for wearing her clothes on countless occasions) thanks to its avant-garde pieces and affordable prices.

Her cult articles become instant hits: for example, her recent sold-out glossy crop top that sent our social media feeds into a frenzy (don’t worry, we’ve found some fools for that).

And this year it has taken it one step further by launching its first makeup line and even a pet line for your furry friends, making it a one stop shop for all your fashion needs.

Unlike other brands and retailers, Zara rarely hosts sales events, so when they do, that’s the big news. Its Black Friday event saw articles reduced by up to 40 percent. So naturally this is one of the most anticipated sales when it comes to Boxing Day.

If you want to know all about this year’s discounts, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the expected start date, offers and more.

Read more:

Does Zara have a Boxing Day sale?

There’s good news for the fashion-hungry among us: we’ve been told that Zara will be doing a Boxing Day sale this year. While exact details remain under wraps, last year the brand launched its Christmas Day sale at 9 p.m. on its app and 10 p.m. on its website. The same was expected to be true this year, with an in-store event starting December 26.

From experience, the best way to make sure you get a good deal on the items you actually want is to add them to your cart before the sale. Not only will this save you time scrolling endlessly through the sales pages, but it will mean you can checkout before everyone else.

What discounts did Zara receive on Boxing Day last year?

Zara is notoriously secretive when it comes to its sales events, but in 2020 the brand offered up to 45% off select lines. And if its summer and Black Friday sales are anything to go by, it will offer a very similar discount this year.

How to get the best deals from the Zaras Boxing Day sales

As we mentioned earlier, Zara tends to launch their sale a bit earlier on their app, so we recommend that you download it ahead of time and create an account. After that, we suggest that you add all of your favorites to your cart so that you are ready to quickly check out the big day itself. Trust us, things are selling at lightning speed, so you’ll want to be as prepared as possible.

Is Zara open on Boxing Day?

As long as there are no coronavirus restrictions in place, the high street brand will be opening stores on Boxing Day, offering big deals on its popular items.

How long does the Zaras Boxing Day sale last?

It is currently unclear how long the Zaras Boxing Day offers will last, but in 2020 they continued until mid-January 2021, making it much longer than Black Friday brands and sales of summer.

Promotional codes

For the latest beauty, skincare, and makeup deals, try the links below:

Learn more about Boxing Day 2021

The best Boxing Day deals to look forward to this year everything you need to know about the event, from the start date to the first offers

Amazon Boxing Day Sale 2021 the price drops to expect on Nintendo Switch, Echo dot speakers, TVs and more

Best Boxing Day Mattress Deals rest easy with early discounts from Emma, ​​Simba and Otty

Best Boxing Day 2021 technology offers whether it’s a new phone contract or noise canceling headphones, you’ll find the best deals here

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to distort our coverage. Reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.