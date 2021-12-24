Malaika Arora looks like everything glitzy and glamorous in a metallic gold dress; Yeah or Nan?





Malaika Arora ages upside down. From her dance numbers that still make us groove to her fitness regimen that inspires all women, no one can take her place in the industry. Its ability to remove any garment always amazes us. Her curvaceous figure deserves to be flaunted and hence the diva loves to dress in tight-fitting outfits. Metallic and shimmering outfits have always been Malaika’s go-to choice. Her fashion motto is to keep things sparkling, glamorous and over the top. She loves to make a statement in metallic outfits that make her the center of attention. Malla chased our midweek blues as she made an appearance last night at the 2021 Golden Glory Awards. She set our feeds on fire by posting pictures of her outfit and was seen decked out in undertones of gold , looking like a million dollars. Malaika chose a gold metallic mini dress from the shelves at designer house Dundas. The one-shoulder bodycon dress was embellished with ruffle details on the sleeve and neckline. The dress featured a full sleeve and was covered in tiny gathered details all over. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Malaika accessorized her look with black stud earrings and a silver ring from Anmol Jewelers. For the shoes, she opted for classic gold stiletto heels. Her hair was styled in small braids at scalp level and was tied back into a high ponytail that featured soft waves. Assisted by hairstylist and makeup artist Meghna Butani, Malaika adorned herself with golden eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, contoured cheeks and a vibrant red shade of lipstick. . Did you like Malaika Arora’s metallic red carpet look? Yeah or Nan? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also Nora Fatehi looks red carpet ready in a fiery red strapless dress; Yeah or Nan?

