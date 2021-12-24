Who are the Three Kings or Magi and what is their history?





It is believed that the Three Kings Melchior, Gaspar (also called Caspar) and Balthazar offered Jesus gold to signify his status as King of the Jews, incense representing the identity of the child as the Son of God ; and finally, the myrrh that touched the mortality of Jesus

The three wise men following the star of Bethlehem. Image courtesy: Pixabay

We all know that December 25 is Christmas and that baby Jesus was born on that day. The story, however, does not end there. In many countries there are some Christian traditions that are carried on for 12 days from Christmas. The 12-day tradition ends around January 6, which is known as the feast of Epiphany. On this day, people believe that the wise men or three wise men or three kings came to see the newborn baby Jesus. Who were the three wise men and what did they bring? The three wise men were kings identified as Melchior, Gaspar (also called Caspar) and Balthazar. The first king was from Persia while the second and third were from India and Arabia respectively. When they came to visit Jesus, they offered him gold signifying the status of Jesus as King of the Jews, then incense representing the identity of the child as the Son of God; and finally, the myrrh which touched the mortality of Jesus. Usually on Christmas Day people describe and understand that the three kings came to Bethlehem, but in traditional celebrations they visited him on the 12th.e day after Christmas. Meaning of Epiphany: The Day of the Three Kings or Epiphany, is an official recognition and a commemoration of the arrival of the Magi; hence resulting to be one of the oldest holidays in the Christian calendar. However, Roman Catholics celebrate this special holiday Epiphany on January 6 while Orthodox Christians celebrate it on January 19. For the un-versed, in the Bible the only reference to these men comes in the Gospel of Matthew of chapter 2. According to the gospel, the men had followed a big shining star which took them to the house where Jesus, Mary and Joseph were present. Upon reaching, the men presented gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to the baby. In addition, frankincense was a very expensive type of incense. Myrrh was used as a perfume in ancient times and in ancient Egypt. Myrrh was also used in embalming processes. It would be used in oil for the anointing of kings. Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,

