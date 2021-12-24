2021 has truly been a historic year in fashion

A cheerful and trippy mishmash of fashion trends of the last decades, but with hints of comfort from the 2020s, has found a solid footing this year



Fashion, my very astute and opinionated sociology professor in college once said, just like love, is blind, deaf, mute and, at times, fishy. An adjective that she probably should have added to the fray as well is vintage.

The verisimilitude of his rather prophetic statement hit home like never before a few weeks ago when I found myself roaming the islands through Lakshadweep. It was a pre-wedding bachelor party trip with a motley team of male friends in our 30s, each of us in varying stages of midlife seizures, with receding hair and abdominal protuberances to start!

Our host, the bride-to-be, decided it would be epic if we all showed up one afternoon for lunch in matching blue and orange tie-dye shorts and t-shirts. Coordinating sets he had specially personalized, with the #groomsquad snap sporting embarrassing tank tops on the front.

60s explosion

And while nearly all of us cringed at the very thought of adult men in what one of us called the ’80s-inspired baba costumes that our parents dressed us like toddlers, we gave in. And we only did it because we were told that both psychedelic prints and coordinating ’60s-inspired ensembles were all the rage this year.

A perfect example of the Abilene Paradox, where a group of people collectively decide to do something, even if it goes against the preferences of individual members. And, dear readers, this is exactly how the principles of fashion in the pedestrian sense of the term have always played out. What the monkey sees, the monkey does! To hell with comfort, practicality and, often, common sense.

How else to explain the party of memes that is Harry Styles and, closer to home, Ranveer Singh? The two are channeling another 2021 fashion trend of what I call a gender-agnostic walk-in closet, with their 70s-inspired puff-sleeve satin shirts with pussy-knots and pearl necklaces firmly in place. Thus, reaffirming the zeitgeist of non-binary dress codes which first appeared in the new decade and took a step forward this year.

It’s safe to say that 2021, as a year of fashion, has been a historic year. A bold pastiche of everything from 1920s-style fringes and tassels seen on shift dresses and flapper-inspired handbags from fashion houses like Chanel, Fendi and Hermes to the pop art appeal of bold neon colors and bucket hats. The two I could have sworn we left in the 90s for the bad … uh, I mean for the good!

Another example is the return of the 80s-style oversized jacket with prominent shoulder pads and chunky Tractor Trek-Sole boots and moccasins that high fashion brands like Prada and Balenciaga relaunched this year.

Comfort rules

Maximalism has regained some street cred with bold animal prints and flowers making a massive comeback this year. With feather trims all over from sari trims to hems and necklines to cocktail dresses.

Priyanka Chopra style diva | Photo credit: REUTERS

As 2020 slipped away, leaving us cocooned in the plush comfort of our WFH-compatible athleisure basics saturated with standards of roomy pants and chunky sweatshirts, comfort also reigned supreme this year. But with a little more structure brought back to our abandoned wardrobes.

That’s why, for all baggy jeans lovers, it’s time to rejoice. Banished is the constricted discomfort at the waist, hips and thighs of these more skinny than skinny jeans. In its place came the soft high-waisted, wide-leg denim pants. But with a twist. The zipper fly that for decades sat comfortably in the middle has migrated a bit, thanks to the very current trend of diagonal flies, as seen on jeans, pants and shorts for men and women.

Still on the theme of jeans, guess who has the last word? Ashamed and called a hoarder by my friends and family, I can now air out and wear my stash of vacuum-packed 2000s bootcut jeans as they return to enjoy some kind of rebirth.

So here is 2022, with all the trendy surprises you could have in your tie-dye puff sleeves.

The Mumbai-based restaurant writer and critic is passionate about food, travel and luxury, not necessarily in that order.