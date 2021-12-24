How automakers are harnessing the fashion and art worlds to sell cars in a major marketing shift

Mercedes unveiled a battery-powered coupe called Project Maybach in early December.Mercedes-Benz AG – Global Commun / Handout

Automakers sold cars touting dazzling chrome, immense horsepower, and invented luxuries like rich Corinthian leather. This is not enough these days. The auto industry is looking to attract a new cohort of buyers by turning to the art and fashion worlds in the hope of returning to pop culture consciousness.

The older automakers want you to know they got it right. They want to be cool again, be a part of the zeitgeist, and, well, they want to look good.

It’s a relevant instinct for anyone who’s ever wanted a new outfit for the first day of school, but the auto industry’s agenda goes beyond just fitting in.

There has been a series of collaborations over the past 18 months between automakers and fashion brands endorsed by hypebeasts including Palace, Kith, Supreme, Aime Leon Dore and designers such as Yohji Yamamoto and the late Virgil Abloh. . Ferrari held its first fashion show in June and Jeff Koons, the artist behind the $ 91 million Rabbit sculpture, announced he was making a limited edition car for BMW. Fashion designer Paul Smith devised an eco-friendly concept for Mini, while Porsche let two Toronto artists use two $ 120,000 cars as a canvas.

A model poses in clothes from BMW’s recent collaboration with New York fashion label Kith.Handout

Branded car manufacturer clothes are usually embarrassing to wear in public, but these new designer hoodies, tees and hats aren’t trivial. Some of them are really good. Designer pieces generally sold out quickly and can now only be found on auction sites at outrageous prices. (A beige x BMW baseball cap is traded on fashion resale site StockX for over $ 300, compared to around $ 100 for a typical hat from the same brand.)

When we spoke in September, Gorden Wagener, Design Director at Mercedes-Benz, said: I don’t see Mercedes as an automaker; I see Mercedes as an international design and luxury company. I want to elevate Mercedes from the automotive world to different areas of luxury.

Wagener said it was Virgil Abloh, then artistic director of Louis Vuitton, who approached him about making a collaboration. The duo produced two concept cars together. The second, a battery-powered coupe called Project Maybach, which was unveiled in early December, just days after Abloh died suddenly following a private battle with cancer. The car exploded onto the internet and was covered extensively outside the automotive press by fashion websites and magazines, putting Mercedes-Benz in front of an audience for whom cars, while perhaps a necessity, are less priorities than clothing, art and Uber. eat something good for dinner.

As millennials become the largest car buying demographic, making them want a particular car, rather than just needing a car, is a challenge.

Collaborations with brands outside of the automotive field are a way to engage in conversations about big issues, said Tara Powadiuk, director of marketing at Volvo Car Canada. To mark World Car Free Day in September, for example, Volvo hired Vancouver-based shoe company Casca Designs to make a limited series of sustainably crafted sneakers. We were trying to think about how we might be relevant in this conversation, Powadiuk said. Volvo brand shoes, meant to encourage people to walk and be active, have all sold out.

Volvo hired Vancouver-based shoe company Casca Designs to make a limited series of sustainably-made sneakers.Handout

Today, vehicle marketing is different from what it used to be, she said, explaining that marketing is driven by product design and technology, but also by consumer awareness around the brands that it is. ‘they choose.

As Volvo Cars, we recognize that we are part of the problem and that we must be part of the solution, said Powadiuk.

Paul Smith, who launched his eponymous fashion label in 1970, was unwilling to do anything decorative when approached by Mini to collaborate on a project. There are a few hundred people in my business and most of them are young, and they are very aware of climate change and sustainability, Smith said. The idea of ​​the Mini project was to use only sustainable materials and reduce waste by stripping a car of the essentials. The resulting concept, dubbed the Mini Strip, is not for sale, but has caused quite a stir in the fashion and lifestyle spheres.

Fashion designer Paul Smith created an eco-friendly concept for Mini.Handout

Putting a designer label on a car is nothing new. Paul Smith designed limited editions of the Rover Mini in the 1990s. Peugeot teamed up with Lacoste in the 1980s, putting some of the fashion label’s green crocodile logos on the 205 hatchback. And in 1979, Cadillac sold a limited-edition Gucci Seville, a neoclassical piece of American metal and Italian leather.

In the past, automakers looked to fashion brands to help make the often mediocre cars desirable. Today, however, the industry is in the midst of a disruption unprecedented since the early 1900s. Long-established automakers must talk about pollution, revamp their businesses to make electric vehicles, and cut emissions all the while. by fending off new competition from overrated startups. In this context, just being in the same line as Supreme or Palace makes a brand cooler. So collaborations and drops are coming in droves and quickly. The automakers aren’t looking to sell cars, they’re looking to regain some credibility and cultural cachet in order to sell cars, clothes, sneakers and everything in between. Judging by how quickly this co-branded merchandise typically sells online, it seems to be working.

Jeff Koons, the artist behind the $ 91 million Rabbit sculpture, has announced that he is making a limited edition car for BMW.[email protected]/Document

Looking for a new car? Discover the new Globe Drive Creation and Pricing Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs.