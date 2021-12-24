Here’s what to wear on Christmas day according to the GQ fashion team





Christmas will be a small affair this year, so I plan to bring some drama to the debates with a somewhat silly statement knit. My weapon of choice is this teal button-up beauty from Bottega Veneta. Like I’m wearing a wide band of extra-soft sea foam, I’ll pair it with my new pair of Issey Miyake Homme Pliss tweed winter pants and a Santa hat if I feel like it. William Gilchrist, stylist Bragard apron, 35 years old, bragard.com In Italy there is a saying: Christmas with the family, New Year with whoever you want Christmas with I yours, New Year with whoever you want. This Christmas, like almost all past festive periods, will be spent with my mother. Wherever I am in the world I make sure to arrive on the 24th so that I can fulfill my duties as personal chef on the 25th. Over the past few years I have been promoted from under, so the items I know I will carry or have with me this Christmas are my trusty apron and kitchen knife. Whether it’s goose, duck, roe deer or a good fish, I’ll have to cover the cashmere while I take care of the blade. I tend to always travel with a good kitchen blade if I am staying somewhere for a few days. Whatever is going on in the world and there is so much going on, I will always make sure my apron and blade are ready on the 24th. Victorinox knife, 120, victorinox.com READ OUR CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDES Best Advent Calendars for a Luxurious Christmas Countdown Best alcoholic Advent calendars for maximum festive joy Best Christmas Gifts For Men (That Hell Really Loves) Best Christmas Gifts For Her That Won’t Follow Up With A Request For A Receipt The best gifts for moms who really want this Christmas Christmas gifts on every wishlist for kids this year Unusual Christmas gifts that go off the beaten track The best gourmet gifts for a tastier Christmas The best gifts for gym goers and fitness fanatics this Christmas The best gifts for travelers taking off this Christmas The Best Christmas Gifts To Buy On Amazon To Streamline Your Shopping The best secret gifts from Santa Claus for those under 20 The best ecological gifts to give with a greener conscience this Christmas The best baskets for Christmas, birthdays and beyond Deluxe Christmas crackers to take the festivities to the next level

