2021 could become the year that changed everything in fashion

And breathe.

2021; it’s been a year, hasn’t it? At the very least, we can all agree on that. In many ways, it felt like everything was moving at a pace that could stoke motion sickness, even among the most gutted travelers and adrenaline junkies. On the other hand, it often seemed like nothing was moving at all, a towering cloud of damp stagnation hovering over everything and everyone.

When it comes to the fashion world, it definitely is. There have been changes for better, for worse and of course changes yet to be determined and there have been things that maybe should have changed that haven’t changed.

It might seem austere to start with the worst, but it also seems wrong to start this article by talking about anything other than Virgil Abloh. We started this year with a definitive take on what Ablohs Louis Vuitton could be a statement of intent, really, and sort of a call to arms. In January, he showed us what a great fashion house can do with the right direction: how it can look outward, engage with today’s pressing issues, and conversations about race and culture. accessibility, creating a roadmap for the future and doing everything that never loses touch with its history or disrespects it. And, of course, the whole thing was on another level aesthetically.

And yet, here we are 11 months later, looking back at these events through the prism of the untimely and unexpected death of the founders of Off-White. We all mourn his loss and will be for some time to come; it is only natural. But we should also be grateful for what he left behind the platform he created for others, the doors he so deliberately left open, and the plan he so meticulously crafted during his stay. on this earth.

With such a monumental loss, it’s hard to clearly remember what else happened this year – everything is colored by this news. But maybe rather than a distortion, that’s actually the right way to look at it. A kind of context.

With that in mind, let’s talk about digital fashion presentations and the concept of digital fashion weeks. Naturally, these were divisive: in 2021, they almost felt like a relic of 2020, a reminder of all the things we couldn’t do in light of you know what and you could tell the media and the industry were frustrated with the sense of alienation that apparently comes with not being transported to sit in the front row.

But some, rather than seeing these parameters as a depreciation, saw them for what they were or at least what they could be: a challenge and a chance to engage with the possibilities of structural change in a system. increasingly archaic in appearance.

Unsurprisingly, the leader of these creative thinkers was Abloh. His work on the Louis Vuitton FW21 digital presentation took things to unimaginable places and reminded other designers that the way things were done, historically speaking, is not necessarily the way they should be done. in the future. At another LVMH brand, Fendi, unconstrained by the peculiarities of social distancing, Silvia Venturini’s Fendi SS22 men’s collection used the whole city (as well as the sun, sky and mountains) as a trail from the top. of the Palazzo della Civillit, while Kim Jones built elaborate architectural ensembles to showcase women’s clothing that would have been impossible in normal times.

Elsewhere, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons felt like they were switching between dimensions, oscillating between the picturesque coastal scenery and the confines of an indescribable interior walkway painted in bright red. Even Rick Owens, the eternal misanthropist, stepped into the action using Venice as a canvas; although a canvas on which he painted another dystopian vision of our collective future. Pleasant.

Speaking of structural changes, 2021 was also the year in which resale in terms of sneakers and F Fashion capital saw a kind of sonic boom, taking off loudly with high-profile investments and the kind of sales numbers you can get. make cry. (Or, if you were looking to invest, your mouth.)

As I write this now, it’s not that I want to tie everything to the pandemic, it’s connections that obviously I’d rather not do just that it’s kinda impossible not to: you have to ask, would so many people have spent so much money on resale if stores were open as usual, production was running at normal levels, and people weren’t spending all of their time at home? Well no. Probably not.

That’s not to say resale wouldn’t have grown: naturally, concerns about sustainability were already pushing people towards second-hand products and the scarcity mindset of the drop culture where, well. Before the pandemic, the resale price of Off-White x Nike sneakers was already worth analyzing the added value created in the secondary market. But Covid has undoubtedly made that worse, speeding up the process exponentially. It’s hard to imagine Vestiaire Collective raising $ 216 million in funding or Artemis taking a stake in GOAT after the company’s staggering $ 1.75 billion valuation in September 2020.

Even now, with IRL stores and supply chains operating at more normal levels, resale is still on the rise, with hundreds of items appearing online to highlight that the pre-loved market takes a huge share in the market. holiday gifts this year. With that in mind, just like with introductions, necessity gave birth to possibility again, with the things we needed to do showing us what we could continue to do to change things for the better.

And, while we were in the market for URL buying and the kind of future it indicates, it makes sense to take a look at something else that has come out on top this year: the Metaverse, NFT and blockchain activity.

Given that there was a lot of derision when he played Gucci’s $ 17.99 virtual sneakers as recently as March, which is worth noting, in terms of little understanding of the concept of blockchain in the fashion industry at this point, were not NFTs as this has now come full circle in the months that followed. adidas performed for Metaverse glory in partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club, Balenciaga released in-game skins for Fortnite, and we ended the year with the acquisition by Nike of studio NFT RTFKT, a company known for its non-fungible sneakers.

And, of course, unsurprisingly, had just learned that Virgil Abloh was not only working on a selection of NFTs in conjunction with Paradigm co-founder Fred Ehrsam, but also investigating the possibilities of launching a DAO, a decentralized organization and autonomous, which is more or less the blockchain version of a creative collective. Let us leave it to Virgil to have pursued other modes of radical collaboration in an industry that works so hard to hide its exclusionary practices and its limits.

Given all of this, it’s safe to say that this once niche concept has now taken a drastic step into mainstream culture, and evolving at this speed, it’s nearly impossible to predict where this technology might take us. But it is very much the action that leads.

Yet no matter how meta things get, we’re at least firmly rooted in the real world for now, so we have to go back to the tragic and visceral loss of a creative visionary, mentor, innovator, and friend. On a personal level and on an industry scale, it is a pain that will last; the shock waves he sent will continue to spread for who knows how long.

It may not seem like a comfort, but the foundations have been laid, we just have to keep building.