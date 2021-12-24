Fashion
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butlers romance rumors
Kaia Gerber’s love life has garnered a lot of media attention in recent weeks after her split from actor Jacob Elordi after more than a year of dating.
Now, after their breakup was made public, the model is reportedly with 30-year-old actor Austin Butler, who was previously in a long-term relationship with Disney star Vanessa Hudgens.
Butler has also been romantically linked with French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp after the couple were spotted forming each other in August.
A source recently said People: ‘Austin and Kaia are dating. All of her friends think they’re so adorable and it’s a total progress from her last relationship and she knows that too.
“She looks really happy. All of his friends think he’s really cute.
Speculation over Gerber and Butler’s alleged relationship arose after the couple were recently pictured together.
At the time of being pictured, they were said to have been taking a yoga class together, according to the Daily mail.
The news came after Gerber’s ex-boyfriend Elordi spoke out about her in his recent interview with Men’s health magazine. The 24-year-old star, who is said to have already dated her Euphoria co-star Zendaya said of Gerber: “She behaves wonderfully in public.
“And I learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to handle it, and how to be anything about it, you know?”
As for Gerber, the 20-year-old runway regular (who walked the runway for Chanel, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta) and star of Celine’s AW21 campaign, also reportedly dated comedian Pete Davidson, who is now linked to Kim Kardashian. .
Speaking of romance in an interview with Vogue in May 2021, Gerber recalled, “I never had a sweetheart in high school or anything.”
She also opened up about her relationship with Elordi at the time, saying, “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, have a secure and stable relationship. like that, really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love unconditionally. ‘
As for her definition of love, she told the post, “Lust touches other people or wants them, but love is really seeing someone.”
At the time, model Cindy Crawford’s daughter divided her time between Elordi’s house in Hollywood Hills and her parents’ house in Malibu.
Butler was previously in a relationship with Hudgens for almost 10 years. The couple started dating in 2011 and made their first red carpet appearance a year later at the Hudgens movie premiere, Trip 2: the mysterious island.
In an interview with Entertainment tonight in 2015, Hudgens said of Butler: “It’s important to put that other person first. If you are constantly looking for ways to make them happy, and they are constantly looking for ways to make you happy, then you are uplifting as much as you can and you can’t go wrong. ‘
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
The year before, on Butler’s birthday, Hudgens openly shared his love for the actor, writing on social media: “Yesterday was the anniversary of the love of my life. the man with the kindest heart, beautiful soul, crazy talent and the best looks I have ever seen.
“He never ceases to inspire me in all aspects of life and always lifts those around him higher. I thank God so much for blessing the world 23 years ago by creating Austin Butler. ‘
