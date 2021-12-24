Fashion influencer – Victoria Barbara





ANGELS, 23 December 2021 / PRNewswire / – Luxury Fashion and Beauty Influencer Victoria barbara was hand picked and chosen by Anna wintour join the prestigious community of Vogue 100! Vogue 100 is American Vogue magazine’s coveted list of people in the fashion industry. Vogue.com describes Vogue 100 as an “curated list of distinctive creative voices from around the world, including actors, artists, musicians, athletes, stylists and activists.” Vogue 100 winner Victoria Barbara with Anna Wintour at the Vogue event at Roll & Hill in New York City on December 8. Photo credit: Daniel Edward Suchnik “To be chosen by Anna wintour is the most incredible honor I could have dreamed of. It is such an inspiration to be among such an amazing group of creative artists. Anna is my tallest female model; I’ve learned all about fashion and empowering women by studying it over the years. I also learned a lot from her strength, her keen sense of limits and how decisive she is, ”said Victoria Anna wintour and Vogue 100 organized a festive breakfast with Corresponds to Fashion to December 8 at Roll & Hill in New York for all the winners. Victoria wore Valentino House in pink from the festive ACT collection, which Anna expressed how much she loved the look. The group of Vogue 100 discussed new ideas, fashion trends and collections over breakfast. To be an orphan as a young child, Victoria struggled to find the right model. Over the years, she stumbled upon Vogue magazine and the legendary editor, Anna wintour, and she immediately knew she had found her mentor and inspiration. Victoria learned as much as she could about Anna wintour, about her style, how she rocks fashion, how she behaves with such grace, and integrated it into what she has become today. Victoria is a one-woman production team and manages all aspects of her image and content herself, from hairstyling and makeup to photography, lighting, production, editing and styling . Victoria is the Creative Director of her own brand and it’s no surprise that the iconic fashionista has caught the attention of Vogue magazine. The story continues Victoria has been putting together curated content for her followers for years and feels so blessed to give back to the younger generation of girls the way Anna gave her. Victoria has a unique and chic style and thinks that you don’t have to show so much skin to be desirable. Victoria has collaborated with luxury brands including Chanel, YSL, Givenchy, Valentino, Fendi, Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Tom ford, Céline and Alexandre mcqueen, among many others. Victoria has over a million active Instagram followers ( @officialvictoriabarbara ), with a global scope of 150k (the average reach of the articles in the story is 100k, the average message reach is 55.9k) and a commitment of 25.5k. Victoria is a long-time participant of Fashion Week all around the world. This year, she will be present at Couture Week with Vogue, as well as at Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Haute couture fashion show in Venice, Italy, Milan Fashion Week and the CFDA Awards. Go to shows this year as Vogue 100, Victoria will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with her favorite designers from all the couture shows she attends. Victoria is available for any interview. High resolution images available on request. Thank you! Media contact:

Davina khoramian

[email protected]

305.864.3434 Victoria Barbara at the Dior Medallion event in Miami during Art Basel week. Photo credit: Owen Kolasinski Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fashion-influencer—victoria-barbara—hand-selected-and-chosen-by-anna-wintour-to-join-the-prestigious-community- of-vogue-100-301450461.html THE SOURCE Victoria barbara

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/fashion-influencer-victoria-barbara-hand-160200263.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos