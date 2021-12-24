Springs Woman Hosts Clothing Drive for Desert Best Friend’s Closet





the woman springs, a fundraising and social club founded by members of The Springs Country Club in Rancho Mirage, recently held a clothing drive to benefit Desert Best Friends Cabinet (DBFC), a Palm Desert-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing potential job applicants with lightly worn work clothes to wear during interviews. The idea for the clothing drive started during the pandemic when The Springs Woman members, like many of us, spent a lot of time working on projects from home. The Springs Woman started the clothing drive, dubbed the Summer Project, in May 2020 and has raised hundreds of pounds of clothing. Last month, the group decided to restart the project as it aligned with giving season. The campaign culminated over Thanksgiving weekend when the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Springs Woman members volunteered their time to collect, sort and deliver the donations. The best way to teach children about philanthropy and charitable giving is to involve them, especially when it takes place within their own communities, says the president of Springs Woman. Marie hockin. The clothing drive produced a staggering 2,353 pounds of footwear and clothing, exceeding the group’s stated goal of one metric ton. The donated clothes are now being distributed to individuals through DBFC’s Garment Care Program, which helps unemployed Coachella Valley residents re-enter the workforce by providing them with an appropriate wardrobe at the time. job. In addition to DFBC, the group works with Coachella Valley Medical Volunteers (CVVIM), which provides free health care to medically underserved adult residents. Founded in 2008, DBFC’s mission is to educate and empower their clients for success, both in employment and in life. The association works with a variety of organizations, including Riverside Counties GAIN (Great avenues for independence), Well being at work, Riverside County Probation Department and much more. Through programs such as Interview Attire, Bridge to Employment, Warriors to Work, Youth Attire and others, DBFC helps individuals become economically self-sufficient through employment. To learn more about The Springs Woman, call (760) 324-8292 or visit thespringsrm.com. Valerie Roca, Director of Membership and Marketing at The Springs, is originally from Florida and has over 11 years of experience in the private club industry. Rocas focuses on attracting and retaining members by providing quality service and engaging the onboarding of new members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.desertsun.com/story/life/2021/12/24/springs-woman-holds-clothing-drive-desert-best-friends-closet/8997872002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos