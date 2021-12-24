Costume designers ‘and just like that’ say Carrie Bradshaw dress was $ 5





The costume designers behind “And Just Like That” say Carrie Bradshaw’s viral maxi dress costs $ 5.

Images of the dress circulated in August during filming, and fans mistook it for a Forever 21 piece.

Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago told Page Six the dress was an old, second-hand find. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> A dress worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That”, was identified by the costumers of the HBO Max show like a used part at $ 5, according to Page Six. Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago told the publication’s Hannah Southwick in an interview published Thursday that the article came from Santiago’s “personal archive of second-hand finds” and did not have a tag. In August, photographs of Parker filming Carrie Bradshaw surfaced and some fans said they were surprised to see the character wearing what they thought was a Forever 21 patterned maxi dress rather than a designer outfit, Page Six reported at the time. Page Six added that the dress was misidentified as a Forever 21 item in a now edited post by @justlikethatcloset, an Instagram page featuring looks from the reboot with over 125,000 followers at the time of reporting. The Instagram account further reported that the dress was paired with a blue button-down shirt, Terry de Havilland sandals and a Gucci x Balenciaga “Hourglass” bag. “He bought it many years ago for $ 5 or $ 6,” Rogers told Page Six of the dress from Santiago’s personal archives on Thursday. “We later learned that Forever 21 had a [very similar] dress, but spilled something from an Indian designer. “ She added: “Considering how long Danny had the dress, we think it was probably from the original designer.” A post shared by And Just Like That Closet (@justlikethatcloset) As Vogue previously reported, Bradshaw is renowned for its collection of luxury fashion items from Oscar De La Renta Dresses at Manolo Blahnik shoes. Some fans have said they think the quick fashion piece doesn’t seem to match the sartorial snob, with Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni the pair behind the Instagram account. @everyoutfitonsatc, highlighting inconsistency in a post on August 6 which has over 55,000 likes at the time of writing. They wrote: “We were slightly skeptical of this theory from the start, as we can’t imagine a world where SJP would see a Forever 21 dress hanging off a rack and not running around yelling in the opposite direction.” Speaking to Insider’s Erin McDowell ahead of the show’s premiere on

HBO Max



On December 9, Rogers opened up about the outfit search process for the show, saying, “There was definitely a ‘trash dive’.” “Coming out of the pandemic, I felt like I didn’t want to consume a lot,” she said, noting that they were more selective in their approach. Rogers added, “We were very picky and options for the upcycled and vintage look of it all and sprinkle some modernity.” Rogers and Santiago and representatives for Forever 21 did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/and-just-like-that-costume-designers-carrie-dress-five-dollars-2021-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos