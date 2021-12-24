Fashion
Police shot dead 14-year-old in clothing store dressing room
A 14-year-old girl died in a clothing store locker room after police opened fire on an assault suspect.
The suspect was also shot and killed in the incident that occurred Thursday at the Burlington store in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles.
Witnesses to the shooting told a local TV station that the tragic incident occurred after a man began to act erratically, threatening to throw objects from the upper floor and attacked a woman with a bike lock, while the store was busy with Christmas shoppers.
Police arrived after responding to reports of an assault and gunfire, although no guns were found at the scene, investigators said.
The suspect died at the store.
But during the incident, one of the bullets fired by police went through drywall behind the man, fatally injuring a teenage girl who was in a locker room with her mother, police said.
Officers found the girl after seeing a hole in a solid wall that you can’t see behind, Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Dominic Choi said.
Investigators were not immediately sure whether she was in the locker room before the violence started or if she had fled there to hide, he said.
Following the incident, officers attempt to determine whether the assault was random or targeted.
Mr. Choi said the police did not believe the teenager was related to the assaulted person.
Police found a heavy metal anti-theft cable near the suspect, he said.
After the shooting, reports showed that a woman with a bloodied face, who appeared to be the victim of the assault, was placed in an ambulance.
She was reportedly taken to hospital with moderate to severe injuries to her head, arms and face.
Following the incident, police promised a transparent investigation into what happened and how the teenager was killed.
This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for all involved, Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.
I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and I know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family.
Mr Moore has promised a thorough, full and transparent investigation into the shooting and said video of the critical incident that will include calls to 911, a body camera and other videos will be released by Monday.
The California Department of Justice is also investigating the shooting, Attorney General Rob Bonta confirmed.
The names of the girl and the suspect have not yet been released, and the woman who was attacked has not been identified.
