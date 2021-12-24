Every show in Harry Styless Love on tour served more than good music. The performances were lined with a fashion show, where Styles dresses in custom Gucci outfits and her fans in equally theatrical cuts. On some occasions, like in Styless Harryween’s shows, the singer even encouraged a specific dress code for his fans to follow (and they pulled it off). The tour was the perfect image of music, fashion and fun, but Styles also killed the fashion game off the stage.

While Styles has always had a fondness for fashion, this year has seen the singer truly master and cultivate his performance style. In collaboration with Guccis Alessandro Michele, the duo proposed several models which shone on tour. He took the stage in a glittery tinsel-style vest (worn shirtless, of course) and tight metallic tops worn with suspenders and flared pants. For his Halloween shows, he dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, and like a seriously chic ghost in a ruffled white outfit.

Styles hasn’t hit a lot of red carpets this year, but on every occasion Styles has delivered a memorable cut. At this year’s Grammys, he ignited the fandom by wearing a checkered Gucci blazer with a lavender boa. He donned a leather costume with a green boa for his performance that night; Both looks have become a popular Halloween costume this year. At the Brit Awards, Styles channeled the 1970s with a wallpaper-print suit from Gucci, complete with a bag with bamboo handles and crisp boots. The singers’ style only seems to get better with each passing year, so let’s get ready for what 2022 has in store.

Below, more of Styless’ best looks of the year.