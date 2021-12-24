Hello, screams Urfi Javed’s robe. Here’s what the internet has to say

Bigg Boss: Urfi Javed, OTT competitor, the daring and clothing choices have caused a sensation among internet users. She’s always in the news, thanks to her quirky sense of style. Needless to say, she loves to experiment and her fashion is far from conventional. Now, in a video posted by acclaimed Mumbai photographer Viral Bhayani, the actress can be seen wearing a cutout top with a bralette and shorts. The video obviously went viral online and sparked a plethora of reactions from internet users.

In the now viral video, Urfi Javed can be seen in a blue cutout top and matching shorts. Her top was secured with several ties and the threads extended to below her knees. She wore an inside bra in the same color and styled her outfit with white high heels.

She accessorized minimal earrings and tied her hair up in a bun. For her makeup, she opted for generous coats of mascara and nude lipstick.

Watch the viral video here:

After being shared online, the video quickly went viral with nearly 2 million views. Internet users were extremely unhappy and flooded the comment box with their reactions.

Chuhe ne kat liya kya kapda, one user said.

Another user commented, What do you seriously like? I am in shock.

See comments here:

