



Stella McCartney earned nearly $ 2.7million from her fashion business last year, up more than 220,000 from the previous year, while the firm claimed nearly $ 850,000 in title of the government leave program. Salaries for designers rose despite a 26% drop in sales to 28.4million in the year through December 31, 2020, with UK sales more than halving, while the company has recorded a pre-tax loss of 31.4 million, according to Stella’s accounts. McCartney Limited filed at Companies House. The group realized a pre-tax loss of 33.4 million euros the previous year. The accounts show that the McCartneys label, in which it sold a minority stake to French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH in 2019, said it was dependent on additional funds provided by its new shareholder in order to stay in business. LVMH, which owns a series of high-end brands including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Givenchy, had already granted 26.3 million additional loans last year, bringing the total of its loans to the group to just over 66 million. . Stella McCartney Limited said the directors of Anin Star Holding, LVMH’s investment vehicle, have indicated their intention to continue to make such funds available to the company as necessary, but there could be no certainty that support would continue. The London-based fashion company, which prides itself on its environmental and ethical credentials, said its goal for 2021 was to increase sales by 4% and significantly reduce losses. However, the business is likely to have continued to be affected by further street closures and limits on socialization imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic. LVMH bought the McCartneys label in 2019, just over a year after ending its 17-year business partnership with rival conglomerate Kering, and bought back its 50% stake in its brand. McCartney, the daughter of former Beatle Sir Paul and late photographer and animal rights activist Linda, designed her first jacket as a teenager. After professional experience at Christian Lacroix, she became Creative Director of the Parisian fashion house Chlo, before creating her own brand in a joint venture with Kering, owner of Gucci, in 2001. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk A spokesperson for Stella McCartney Limited said: During the lockdown, senior management, including Stella, suffered a pay cut. The 2020 accounts relate to a year of transition and the effects of the pandemic on the distribution sector, but given these challenges, brand sales have remained strong. Like all companies in our sector, we are currently going through one of the most difficult periods of a generation and leading a reflection in order to adapt our activity to the economic evolution of our industry. Our mission to end cruelty to animals and help embed sustainability into the fundamentals of business conduct has made real progress. We believe we can come out stronger and better equipped to continue the vital work towards a more sustainable future for all.

