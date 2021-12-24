Model says she was not invited to her friend’s wedding after looking ‘too good’ in the bridesmaid dress the bride chose for her

A model said she was pulled from her friend’s wedding after looking too good in a bridesmaid dress.

Alena Yildiz told Insider the bride chose the dress but changed her mind after seeing a video of it.

“The beauty of another woman does not make your beauty pale,” she said.

A woman who was slated to be a bridesmaid at her close friend’s wedding said she was not invited after looking “too good” in the dress the bride chose for her.

Alena yildiz, a 21-year-old model from Heidelberg, Germany, first took to TikTok earlier this month to share the story with her audience of more than 170,000 subscribers.

In a video posted on December 13, which had more than 10 million views as of this writing, she wrote: “My close friend ditched me to her wedding because she thought I was too good looking in the dress she chose for me.” The video continued with footage of Yildiz in the dress with the caption: “I still took some pictures of fire in it.”

Yildiz told Insider she was due to be a bridesmaid at the wedding in early December alongside five other women before her friend said she was feeling overwhelmed. “That’s why she chose such an extravagant dress for me, all of our other friends wore extravagant dresses as well, but she only had one problem with me,” she said.

Yildiz said the dress adorned with blue and tan designed by Albina Dyla cost her 1,200 euros, or about $ 1,360, with each bridesmaid paying for her own outfit. The tulle dress had a corset with a mermaid neckline and leaf detailing, as well as a side thigh slit.

The model said she sent a video of her wearing the dress to the bride, whose identity Yildiz said she did not want to release, shortly before the wedding. “She called me and told me about her insecurities with my dress that she got too much attention,” Yildiz said.

“She was very angry with the whole situation and ended up uninviting me after the call. We had a fight because it didn’t make sense to me since she chose this dress herself,” he said. she declared. Yildiz added that she thinks the bride should have chosen a different dress if she was worried.

Alena Yildiz wearing the bridesmaid dress.Alena yildiz

With little time to find a new dress and having an argument with her friend, Yildiz did not attend the ceremony, she said. She added that although she was no longer friends with the bride, losing her was sad. “It made me feel like I was of no value to her as a friend,” she said.

“We talked about her marriage for years, and I was so happy that my friend was finally with the love of her life and partying with her,” Yildiz said. She added that the bride called her after seeing the TikTok video, and they argued more.

Yildiz acknowledged that brides have every right to make requests, such as asking that no one else wears white at the wedding, but she urged others to communicate their rules correctly to avoid disagreements like this. She added that feelings of competition or jealousy only serve to create “toxic” relationships.

“The beauty of another woman doesn’t make your beauty disappear, and I would like more people to understand that and be confident,” she said.

