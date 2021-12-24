Save up to 60% on end of year sales

Fashion
The end of 2021 is finally here, and what better way to start the New Year than with a refreshed wardrobe? Sustainable clothing brand Everlan hosts a Goodbye to 2021 sales event with up to 60% off Men’s and Women’s clothing and accessories including jeans, shoes, jackets and more through Friday December 31.
Departuretoday, on December 24, buyers can get a head start to celebrate the start of 2022 with this epic year-end sale. Snag the Reviewed-approved Naughty 90s jeans, currently on sale for $ 52, which is $ 36 off the original price of $ 88. Our tester excited about these Everlane jeans, saying that I tried on a few different jeans from Everlane, and while I love them all, Ito likethose. With different hem options ranging from ankle to high waist, a flattering high waist and a vintage feel, these Everlane jeans just might be a perfect fit for your 2022 wardrobe.
We have ranked the customers likedEverlane Perform Cycling Shortslike one of our top 10 most popular bike shorts for the summer season. These fitted shorts come in four colors, including neutral tones and playful purple and green options, so you can embrace your personal style while still feeling comfortable and chic. The charcoal heather shorts are currently only $ 22 on this Everlane sale, saving you $ 23.
If you are looking for a high standard men’s sportswear, Take into account Premium weight crew T-shirt. We have classified the white version among the best white t-shirts for men in 2021, but if you’re looking for a subtle pop of color, this top notch tee is also available in a cool shade of blue. You can get this top rated T-shirt for just $ 16 right now, down $ 24 from the regular price of $ 40.
This Everlane sale crosses Friday December 31 and the styles should sell out quickly. Buy now before you run out of a new pair of discounted Everlane jeans!
Buy the best deals at the Everlane end of year sale
