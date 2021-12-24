Fashion
Young women lead the charge against fast fashion, study finds
Last month, the Office for National Statistics reported that three quarters of the British public were worried about the climate crisis ahead of the United Nations Cop26 conference in Glasgow. One of the biggest polluters in the world is the fashion industry, which accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions each year.
The need for a more sustainable environment fashion industry was highlighted at the climate conference by several prominent personalities, including the British designer Stella mccartney. Despite the continued success of many fast fashion companies, Boohoo reported sales of over $ 975 million in the six months leading up to August of this year, a 20% increase over the year. latest, public attitudes are changing, a new to study found.
According to a survey of 2,094 adults, commissioned by the University of Hull, more than half of young people people 18-24 year olds (58%) want to turn their backs on fast fashion and change their purchasing habits.
The study also found that 25 percent of those polled in the youngest age group were already renting clothes for their wardrobes or buying second-hand Christmas gifts. However, only five percent of people over 55 said they would consider buying second-hand gifts.
This year has put the spotlight on clothing rental companies, like Holly Willoughby and Carrie Johnson using their services. The Prime Minister’s wife made headlines this year when she rented her wedding dress, while Boris Johnson then followed in his footsteps and wore a suit rented 34 per day from Cop26.
Members of the royal family, such as the Queen and Duchess of Cambridge, were also pictured wearing pieces from their wardrobes, while Angelina Jolies’ daughter wore famous her mother 2014 Elie Saab Couture dress at the Eternals premiered in October.
The university survey, carried out by YouGov, found that women were more likely than men to change their shopping habits. More than half (51 percent) of women said they would consider wearing rental or second-hand clothes in the future, while 21 percent of men said the same.
Professor Dan Parsons, Director of the Institute for Energy and the Environment at the University of Hulls, said the results show that, whether motivated by an environmental or ethical motive, young people are increasingly turning their backs on fast fashion.
We will have to live with the consequences of our throwaway culture for decades, if not centuries to come, and the discarded clothes created by the emergence of fast fashion have played a significant role in what is a tsunami of microplastic waste in the world. world, Parsons said.
It is encouraging to see that young people are now moving towards a new environmentally conscious society. Renting and renting clothes, and saying no to fast fashion, is a big step in the right direction.
According to UN Environment Program (UNEP), the fashion industry uses around 93 million cubic meters of water each year, while 20 percent of all wastewater comes from dyeing and fabric processing each year.
Additionally, many garments sold by fast fashion companies are made from plastic microfibers. According to UNEP, half a million tonnes of plastic microfibers are dumped into the ocean every year.
The volume of plastics currently circulating around the world means that we have effectively entered a new geological period that geoscientists call the Anthropocene, but the prevalence and distribution of plastic waste in the environment means that I think we will eventually. Call it plasticene the age of plastic, Parsons said.
The university also highlighted the impact of the fast fashion industry on modern slavery and other forms of exploitation of workers.
In June 2020, a survey of Sunday Times discovered that a Leicester factory producing Boohoo Clothes had continued to operate during the lockdown with no social distancing measures in place.
Additionally, an undercover reporter who worked at the factory for two days was told he would only be paid 3.50 an hour. At the time, the UK living wage for people aged 25 and over was 8.72. It is now down to 9.50.
In its response, Boohoo said the conditions at the factory, Jaswal Fashions, were completely unacceptable and were woefully below standards acceptable in any workplace.
Our investigations have shown that Jaswal Fashions is not a registered supplier and is no longer a manufacturer of clothing.
So it appears that another company is using the old Jaswals premises and we are currently trying to establish the identity of that company. We are taking immediate action to thoroughly investigate how our clothes were in their hands, and we will ensure that our suppliers immediately stop working with this company, he added.
Trevor Burnard, director of the Wilberforce Institute for the Study of Slavery and Emancipation at the University of Hull, said consumers of all ages can take a stand in the fight against modern slavery and the practices of coercive work by changing their shopping habits and buying more second-hand clothes. .
Even at the individual level, by making ethical purchasing decisions, we can begin to make meaningful changes that will make a difference for people working in fashion supply chains around the world.
