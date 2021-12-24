HBCU Fashion Ranking Week 12/20/12/26





Hello beautiful featured video CLOSE Fashion and flex have always been an integral part of black culture. The HBCU community is no exception to this cultural staple. Everyone is trying to get by and there is a ton of pride in being the best on and around campus. So we decided to give these students and alumni their props to introduce themselves and show off. Courtesy of HBCU dripEach week we will be highlighting five people with the most difficult gout on campus. These people will serve as a representative for their institution and this will dictate the schools’ place in the HBCU Fashion ranking. This week’s HBCU Fashion Rankings feature looks that make you want to update your wardrobe. These HBCU alumni and students continue to bring warmth every week and this week was no exception. Let’s take a look at the schools that made up the HBCU Fashion Rankings this week. 5. Bowie State Bowie State is making its presence known in the HBCU fashion rankings by claiming 5th place this week. @hennddrixx was stepping out in the Raf Simons look. The Telfar bag is really what makes this whole look come together. 4. View of the meadows The details in this look are what makes this fit from @ karri6_ stand out. I especially like the glasses in this look. They give the cut a personal touch that works well. Kudos to her for getting Prairie View in this week’s HBCU Fashion Rankings. 3. South Texas Usually we don’t highlight many cuts inspired by Greek organizations, but @semajarieeel has come so far with these Delta pants that I had no choice but to give third place in the HBCU fashion rankings to Texas Southern . I love the style of these pants and the way it lets the pants become the main draw of the outfit. 2. Spelman This look from @ m.wilkersonn was really well designed. The combination of green and brown colors with the checkered jacket just gave a really nice aesthetic. This outfit was one of the cleanest looks of the week, which is why Spelman took second. 1. Lincoln Lincoln takes # 1 on this week’s HBCU fashion chart with this cut from @ _kenb0. The beige and red color combination with the checkered jacket really works wonders with this cut. Kudos to him for placing Lincoln at # 1 in this week’s HBCU fashion charts. RELATED STORIES: HBCU Fashion Ranking Week 12/13/19 HBCU Fashion Rankings Week 12 / 6-12 / 12

