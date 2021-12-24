Teenager killed by stray police bullet in Los Angeles trying on dresses

A girl who was accidentally shot by police in the locker room of an LA clothing store was trying on dresses for a quinceaera, a rite of passage for the 15th birthday.

The 14-year-old was hit by cops on Thursday as they shot a suspect who assaulted a woman earlier, police said. The man was killed and the woman sustained moderate to severe injuries.

The Los Angeles County Coroners’ Office on Friday identified the girl as Valentina Orellana-Peralta, CBS LA reported.

The shots were fired around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington store part of a chain formerly known as the Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, Los Angeles Police Captain Stacy Spell told reporters.

One of the bullets went through a locker room wall and hit Valentina, according to LAPD deputy chief Dominic Choi. Her mother was in the room with her at the time of the shooting.

Los Angeles Police Department PIO Captain Stacy Spell, second from left, briefs reporters on details of the shooting at a press conference. AP Photo / Ringo HW Chiu

You can’t see into the locker room and it looks like a straight wall of drywall, Choi said at a press conference, adding that police were not yet sure if she was in the locker room before the shooting took place. bursts or has fled inside to hide.

An LAPD source told the LA Times that the teenager was at the store trying on dresses for a quinceaera, a popular Latin American celebration of a 15-year-old girle anniversary which marks the transition from childhood to young femininity.

It’s just heartbreaking, and I can’t think of words to try to comfort a mother and family, but I will assure them, the public and our people, that we will conduct a full and thorough investigation, said the head of LAPD Michel Moore in the newspaper Thursday evening. .

Shoppers are seen near the store in the aftermath of the fatal shooting. AP Photo / Ringo HW Chiu

The LAPD said on Twitter: One of the officers’ rounds entered a wall that was behind the suspect, beyond that wall was a locker room. Officers searched the locker room and found a 14-year-old victim who was hit by gunfire.

Moore said it didn’t appear that the cop who fired the fatal bullet would have known there was anyone behind there or that he was looking at anyone other than the suspect and a wall.

But he added that the tragic shooting will be fully investigated.

There isn’t a police officer in America who would want this type of circumstance to happen, Moore said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state Department of Justice will investigate the shooting under rules set by Assembly Bill 1506, which came into effect on July 1 and requires that his office independently investigate all fatal police shootings against unarmed civilians, the LA Times reported.

LAPD chief Michel Moore has promised a full investigation into the events. AP Photo / Ringo HW Chiu

Police said they found a heavy metal anti-theft cable near the suspect officers were facing, but no weapons were recovered.

The incident was reminiscent of a July 21, 2018 confrontation, in which LAPD cops accidentally shot and killed a woman in a Trader Joes market.

Officers engaged in a shootout with a man who authorities said shot his grandmother and girlfriend before leading police in a chase that ended when he crashed his car in front of the store.

A police bullet killed Melyda Corado, 27, deputy store manager, as she ran towards the store entrance. The suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, held employees and buyers hostage for three hours before surrendering.

Atkins pleaded not guilty to the murder and prosecutors found that two officers had acted legally when they fought back.

