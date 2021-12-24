Joe Rogan Shares Visualization Hack For Workout Success

Joe Rogan took to Instagram to share a simple workout motivation hack visualizing how great your workout will make you feel.

The 54-year-old UFC commentator and podcast host has come a long way from the early days of shooting shit on Youtube with fellow comedians like Duncan Trussell (resonating with men who never had never heard “the tough guys” being vulnerable before, talking about picking up mugs that rattled in the floors of vans, and showing her vulnerability to the universe and slamming on psychedelics). Now he’s spinning shit on Spotify talking all kinds of things with all kinds of people (for a much bigger paycheck).

Come to think of it, he might not have changed as much as we thought …

Either way, Rogan made a name for himself with a “just ask questions” attitude that his fans adore and detractors despise, as it has earned him giving airtime to people whose opinions can be interesting (remember when he was obsessed with Bigfoot?), but sometimes dangerous to public health, and in some cases espousing irresponsible opinions himself, like when he thinks, as they say, in time real, meditating on the airwaves that maybe healthy young people don’t need to get the COVID-19 shot (although he later said, “I’m not anti vax” and: I’m not a doctor, I’m a jerk. I’m not a respected source of information, even to myself).

We will leave judgment on this front to people like The rolling stone, yet. It goes without saying that we also recommend that you get your medical information from experts, not Joe Rogan. Governments and health authorities encourage everyone to do the right thing on their own (there have been cases of healthy, anti vax, fitness fanatics dying of COVID) and their communities and get vaccinated, even if you are young and healthy.

But all that aside… What you can’t fault Rogan is his inspiring attitude to maintain his physical shape and his ability to resonate with his audiences. On that note, he recently took to Instagram to share a very simple workout motivational hack that, ironically, in much the same way the aforementioned van mug story looks like kind of straightforward, honest, and straightforward advice. staff that he shares with his listeners and subscribers since daybreak.

Rogan wrote: “I got up early. After that. Feel better now. “

“It’s a simple formula but I have to remind myself every time it works and it’s worth it. Go get some.

Super simple but it rings true. As a follower, fitness trainer Senada Greca, wrote: “Yes! Remembering how I feel afterwards motivates me every time! No need for motivation!

US author, podcaster and retired US Navy officer Jocko Willink wrote, “Yes. This is the formula.

The formula seems to have hit the mark. At the time of writing, it has received 340,000 likes and 3,212 comments.

Rogan isn’t the only person talking about this idea of ​​motivation, either, encouraging people to rely on things other than pure will to get things done.

Motivation is unreliable, wrote former pro surfer Layne Beachley earlier this year on LinkedIn.

Motivation assumes that we have to feel a certain way if we are to accomplish great things.

A lot of people believe that if you don’t feel motivated you just can’t do a task to the best of your ability, we don’t even try.

We can try to motivate ourselves by drinking coffee, looking at vision boards, but the motivation may not come.

Unlike motivation, discipline is completely under our control. It’s not always the sexiest thing, but it is incredibly rewarding. More importantly, it sets in motion a cycle of productivity.

If we wait for the motivation, it may never come. By choosing the discipline, we give ourselves the power to create our own results.

Discipline is based on honesty and authenticity. With discipline, you can allow yourself to dislike a task and commit to doing it anyway.

What are you waiting for? The gym awaits you.

