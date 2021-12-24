American writer and fashion icon Joan Didion has died at 87

American author Joan Didion, whose essays, memoirs, novels and screenplays recounted contemporary American society, has died at the age of 87. Its editor Knopf said in a statement Thursday that the cause of death was Parkinson’s disease.

Joan Didion, known for her novels such as “A Book of Common Prayer” and her non-fiction works like “Miami” and “Salvador” was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2013 by President Barack Obama.

Known for her air of laid-back glamor and cool writer, at the age of 80 in 2015, French fashion house Céline used Joan Didion as a model in an ad campaign for her sunglasses.

She was responsible for writing a more personalized narrative style, as she first appeared as a writer in the late 1960s as the first practitioner of the ‘new journalism’, which enabled writers adopt a more personalized narrative perspective.

His 1968 collection of essays “Slouching Toward Bethlehem,” a title borrowed from poet William Butler Yeats, explored the culture of his native California. The title essay offered an unsympathetic take on emerging hippie culture in San Francisco, and a New York Times reviewer called the book “some of the best magazine articles anyone has published in this country in recent years.”

British writer Martin Amis called Didion a “poet of the great Californian void” and was particularly incisive in his writing on the state. Her 1970 novel “Play It as It Lays” showed Los Angeles, through the eyes of a troubled, glamorous and tasteless actor while the 2003 collection of essays “Where I Was From” focused on the culture of the State, as well as on itself. and the long history of his family there.

