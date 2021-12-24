SUU defeats Dixie State in men’s and women’s basketball action – St George News





Southern Utah University v Dixie State, men’s basketball, Cedar City, Utah, December 22, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News CITY OF CEDAR – Southern Utah University basketball teams beat Dixie State University in back-to-back games this week, with the SUU women’s team winning at DSU in St. George on Tuesday afternoon and the SUU men defeating Dixie of the same way Wednesday night. Here’s a quick recap of the two games: Men game SUU 87, Dixie State 59 The Southern Utah Thunderbirds beat the Dixie State Trailblazers 87-59 in Cedar City on Wednesday night. The victory equalizes Dixie and SUU this season and pushes the Thunderbirds to 19 straight wins inside the America First Event Center. SUU got off to a hot start from the opening point, leading the ball into a Maizen Fausett layup. The Thunderbirds had a 10-0 run before the Trailblazers could score their first points of the game. Dixie tied the score for SUU but could never find a lead after trailing early. The Thunderbirds scored 55.3% of the field goal in the first half, taking a 50-17 lead at halftime. Dixie started the second half aggressively, keeping the T-Birds 2 points for the first three minutes of the half. Both defenses stood out with 22 total turnovers in the second half, with John Knight III leading both teams with 4 points throughout the game. SUU more than doubled its three-point total from Saturday, dropping 11 three points, led by Aanen Moody with four. The defense also showed they can stop Dixie shooters with just 4 Trailblazer three in 24 attempts. Tevian Jones led the Southern Utah scorers with a total of 18 points resulting from a 60% field goal percentage and a perfect 4-4 from the line. Fausett added 17 points for the Thunderbirds with 10 total rebounds to seal the double-double. “We’re really happy with how our guys performed, end to end, to lead in a game of this nature against a very good team,” said SUU head coach Todd Simon. SUU now has an 8-4 overall record heading into the Big Sky Conference game on December 30, when the T-Birds host Sacramento State at 7 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Dixie States’ next game is at home on December 30 against Tarleton State, starting at 7:00 p.m. Women set SUU 95, Dixie State 58 After 12 days since their last game, the University of Southern Utah women’s basketball team closed the out-of-conference game with a dismantled 95-58 victory over rivals in Southern Utah and future enemy of the WAC, the Dixie State Trailblazers, Tuesday afternoon. With the win, the Thunderbirds improved their record to 6-5, while Dixie State fell to 4-7 that year. Senior Cherita Daugherty led the Thunderbirds offensively, establishing a new career with 28 points while shooting downtown 4-5. She also caught nine rebounds with three assists. Center Lizzy Williamson continued to be a threat at the bottom, scoring 20 points with six rebounds and two blocks. Daylani Ballena and Darri Dotson also scored 11 points. As a team, the Thunderbirds shot 54.5% from the ground while keeping the Trailblazers to just 33.3% from the ground. SUU topped Dixie 43-33 while also dominating in the paint by scoring 50 points against the Trailblazers 32. Dixie States’ next game will be a conference game on December 30 in Tarleton State, Texas. Meanwhile, SUU’s next scheduled contest is also a road game on December 30, with the T-Birds playing in Sacramento State starting at 8:00 PM MST. Written by SUU Sports Information staff, with contributions from Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards. Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

