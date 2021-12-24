Shilpa Chaudhary is set to recreate the fashion industry with uniqueness





Are you wondering who Shilpa Chaudhary is? Like her name, this young Delhi girl has always been unique in the social media game. Born in 1995, Shilpa became drawn to anything that exuded uniqueness. It was natural for her to be drawn to the social media space as it was the one area she saw growing steadily. Therefore, without wasting any time, at 22 years old, Shilpa jumped into the online space for her love of being unique, and it turned out to be a turning point in her life.

In 2021, Shilpa launched her YouTube community to share her updates as vlogs. During this time, Shilpa realized that the digital space had too much other things to explore, and that he was supposed to do a lot more in life. Shilpa attributes her success to her tireless work ethic, dedication and commitment to pursuing her passion. Shilpa majored in international business while attending university. She chose this specialization over fashion merchandising because she recognized that those who studied international business earned more in the early years of college, as opposed to those who studied fashion merchandising. Regardless of this fact, Shilpa found another outlet to pursue her passion in the fashion industry by blogging on YouTube. She says it was a decision she has always been grateful for. Although Shilpa attended college in a small town where there were no high-end fashion houses or high-end stores nearby, she managed to find several clothing stores that she liked to work for part-time for. in Week. Her thirst for creation and innovation led her to explore social media and in 2020 she started posting more photos, videos and creating new content. This is how Shilpa went from being a social professional, having won various honors and accolades, to being the social media influencer she is today.

Fashion is a niche in which Shilpa feels extremely passionate. Shilpa has enjoyed great success on Instagram, from creating new fashion trends to creating content on fashion tips and tricks. Shilpa is now well known on Instagram and other platforms like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, with a combined number of thousands of subscribers, proving her passion for content creation and her quest to continue to engage with her. audience with unique content every time. .

