KAAI and Diamanti Per Tutti join forces to highlight women who support women





Strong woman. Female entrepreneurship. Unconditional mutual support. This is the object of the exclusive collaboration between the Antwerp brands KAAI and Diamanti Per Tutti. Brands share more than their roots. Both companies are founded and run by women. So it’s no surprise that they are fighting to get the word out about women’s empowerment. We want to help women, we want to help feminine brands and stimulate female entrepreneurship. We want women to dare to take the plunge. Everything revolves around the empowerment of women. Helga Meersmans, co-founder of KAAI Luxury brands are setting the record straight and changing the notorious saying that behind every great woman there is a strong woman. They turned this idea into a silver necklace featuring two female silhouettes one behind the other, making reference to both Ine and Helga, the two powerful women who founded KAAI 4 years ago. Image: KAAI There are so many women who dream of running their own business but just don’t dare to take the risk. We want to express that women are also capable of starting a business and also that it is a good idea to do it together. Not just facing problems side by side, but doing something with a partner offers two different perspectives. It can only make you stronger. Ine Verhaert, co-founder of KAAI Despite their success, the power duo can’t deny that running a business isn’t easy. On the way to launch KAAI, the women entrepreneurs Ine and Helga had to face major obstacles. Obstacles they were able to overcome by working together. Complimenting yourself within a team is a real must to get through difficult times. When starting a business, there are a lot of ups and downs. The ups are easy, you share the euphoria and success, but it’s during the downs that you need to take care of each other. Your partner should always be there to lift you up when you are downstairs and vice versa. Ine Verhaert Women don’t have to take precedence over men. Women should support each other unconditionally in everything they do. These are core values ​​for the KAAI community, a community that reflects the empowerment of women in all segments of life, including entrepreneurship. Believe in each other, inspire each other, and most importantly, take action, no matter what. The main advantage of a good partnership is being able to depend on each other. I refuse to believe that either of us would ever give up, we’re both hardliners who go all-in. We are counting on the fact that we both hang in there and everything will be fine. Helga Meersmans

