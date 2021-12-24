Vacheron Constantin has nothing to hide with their Traditionnelle Complete Calendar Open Face, a skeletonized version of their signature silhouette.

Every now and then, fine watchmaking specialist Vacheron Constantin skeletons one of their iconic silhouettes – certainly very counter-culture of VC, but highlighting their mechanical poetry is always a victory. As the title suggests, “Traditional” means that it is a classic, which places its aesthetic in the area of ​​a simple white dial, stainless steel case and clean complications. There is usually a triple perpetual calendar and moon phases involved in this matter as well. The piece in the spotlight, however, is an open-case version of that silhouette, bringing the same degree of suave VC giving it a skeleton touch. Combining all these elements, they call the Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complet Open Face Calendar.

Vacheron Constantin debuts Traditionnelle Complete Calendar Open Face

The main attraction here is of course the dial. Barebones, showing off all the mechanical subtleties. It’s also one of those rare occasions when you can see the hidden half of a moon phase (or at least to some extent). The perpetual calendar day and month discs are also translucent. The upper half of the dial is adorned with a gray guilloche pattern while the lower half keeps things simple. To create a bit of contrast between all the grays and blacks, we see gold minute and hour indicators as well as a few internal components of the movement.

The whole is powered by a Vacheron Constantin 2460 QCL / 2 caliber with automatic operation with a 40-hour power reserve. Overall, it shows hours, minutes, full perpetual calendar (day of the week, date, month), and precise moon phase. Housed in 18k white gold or 18k 5N rose gold. It has a gray alligator leather strap with gray stitching and a calfskin lining.

I have always loved seeing Vacheron Constantin present the alter-egos of their famous perpetual calendar and moonphase watches. What’s also interesting is that this one, which may seem exclusive, actually isn’t. It is part of their standard collection. Expect the full Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Open Face calendar to cost around $ 47,300 and hit markets by early 2022.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin

