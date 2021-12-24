What Steph Curry’s NFT Sneakers Can Teach In Fashion – WWD





Basketball legend Stephen “Steph” Curry followed a record-breaking game last week by innovating this week for digital fashion, thanks to a savvy NFT sneaker strategy that grossed nearly $ 1 million. The famous Golden State Warrior guard has crossed a new milestone, scoring the most three points in NBA history. Curry and his brand partner Under Armor commemorated the moment by posting virtual versions of the Curry Flow 9 sneakers he wore in his 2,974th landmark photo. The revenue may seem small compared to the millions made by other virtual goods this year. But the pricing approach was a feature, not a bug, in a notable campaign for the fashion industry. This is one of the first case studies on how strategic thinking from a big brand can take NFTs from a buzzy bubble to a smart business, through a combination of technology, timing and understanding of the target audience. The example comes at a pivotal time for the industry, as brands rush to understand virtual products and their long-term potential. The NFT Curry Flow 9 reveal a deep understanding of what technology means to fan communities. While authentication for real-world collectibles is an industry in itself, a reliable mechanism did not exist for digital assets. Enter the NFTs. The blockchain embeds proof of ownership and authenticity into virtual products, virtually guaranteeing legitimacy, value and, of course, bragging rights. This allowed Curry and Under Armor to turn a cultural moment into revenue, and at a speed impossible to replicate with physical goods. Even though Curry Flow shoes exist as real-world products, increasing production to make more units and distribute them can take time. Meanwhile, digital doppelgängers were created, promoted and sold in less than a week. To celebrate the UNIVERSE’s greatest 3-point shooter, we’re dropping 2,974 pairs of @ stephencurry30s record breaking in the metaverse. The Genesis Curry Flow NFT drops at 8 p.m. EST: https://t.co/SxN30hCtK9 pic.twitter.com/NMdwRXOdkl – Under Armor (@UnderArmor) December 21, 2021 UPDATE: Products drop at 8:30 p.m. EST https://t.co/01E3UGyErF – Under Armor (@UnderArmor) 22 December 2021 There is also a well-being aspect here: the profits go to organizations dedicated to the access of young people to sport, an important cause for Curry and Under Armor. Further details tapped into the excitement for the historic basketball event, with 2,974 pairs of virtual kicks struck and priced at $ 333 each – a nod to the total three-point score Curry has has achieved throughout his career. Given the extremely limited nature of fashion’s previous NFTs, the availability of nearly 3,000 units seemed positively generous, while the cost would have given sneaker enthusiasts no reason to take a break. They often pay the same or more for physical limited edition products that end up on a shelf, trophy box, or stored in pristine condition in their boxes. In contrast, owners of virtual Curry Flow 9 can show them off on various metaverse platforms including Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Gala Games, with players of the latter’s Town Star title being able to use them to earn in-game rewards. This cross-platform ease of use stands out, as most large-scale NFTs are single-platform only. This may be a clue of what is to come, with NFTs spreading across different virtual worlds. For many months, skeptics have presented the technological phenomenon as a doomed bubble. The mind-boggling sales of exclusive digital products seemed exciting, but unsustainable in the long run, when it wasn’t clear what people could do with them once they got them. The buzz around virtual worlds and metaverse, along with the commerce that can drive them, gives NFTs more context and, perhaps, viability. But it will take smart strategies and real-world consumer insights to fuel virtual products beyond the bubble and make them more fundamental. Fashion now has an example to study.

