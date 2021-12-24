Fashion
The Other Two actress Helene Yorke dons her mother’s 1982 wedding dress
The Other Two actress Helene Yorke dons her mother’s 1982 wedding dress after she undergoes a “fashion operation” by the costume designer who worked with Lady Gaga.
The Other Two actress Helene Yorke launched her Insta Stories this week to show off modeling her mother’s wedding dress.
Hélène’s mother modeled the wedding dress in 1982 and it needed a bit of a makeover before she moved on to a new generation.
In her Insta Stories, the actress explained that she had subjected the dress to “surgery” by costume designer Sam Bennett who worked with Lady Gaga.
Refurbished: The Other Two actress Helene Yorke launched her Insta Stories this week to show off modeling her mother’s wedding dress
Helene took a mirror selfie in which she modeled the dress in her original incarnation before having it adjusted.
“This is the sad moment I realized I could have EAT my mom in 1982,” joked the actress who appeared on shows such as Masters Of Sex.
With the outfit given a makeover, Helene posed in the finished product with a glamorous twist in which Sam could be spotted in the background.
“Sam performed fashun surgery and gave it new life. I thought it was not possible, ”said Hélène of the whole process.
Before: Hélène took a mirror selfie in which she modeled the dress in her original incarnation before having it adjusted
“I love and can’t believe someone so skillful and magical said yes to helping me,” she exclaimed, adding a heart emoji for good measure.
Helene modeled her mother’s wedding dress set on a New York sidewalk with her steamy new husband, Bary Dunn.
‘Oh and sure enough @jennyandersonphoto took those pictures. I wore my 1982 mom dress, brought back to life with love by the amazing @sammybaebee, ”she wrote.
Smoldering: Helene modeled her mother’s wedding dress posed on a NYC sidewalk with hot new husband Bary Dunn
Bary and Helene tied the knot in September in Brooklyn, wearing a dress from Maison Rime Arodaky rather than her mother’s wedding dress.
Helene, whose dating story includes celebrity chef Bobby Flay, co-starred on The Other Two with Drew Tarver.
The show, whose main roles play adult siblings whose teenage brother becomes an internet superstar, started on Comedy Central before moving on to HBO Max.
