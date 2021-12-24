US online inflation hits record high: Adobe





Online prices in the United States are at an all time high with a 3.5% increase year-over-year (YoY), while prices are down 2% month-to-month. other (MoM) due to holiday discounts, according to the latest online inflation data for the month of November released by Adobe. This is the largest year-over-year increase since Adobe began tracking the digital economy in 2014. Apparel was an exceptional category with prices rising 17.3% year-on-year and falling just 0.4% month-on-month, hitting an all-time high of inflation. One in four dollars is now spent online in the United States, making the digital economy an important component of the global economy, Adobe said in a press release. Since 2014, just three months (August 2016, January 2020, February 2020) have seen clothing prices increase online by 9% or more year-on-year. For the past eight consecutive months, the category's online prices have increased more than 9% year-on-year each month. Adobe's Digital Price Index (DPI) provides the most comprehensive view of how much consumers pay for goods online. The DPI covers more than 100 million products in the United States and is modeled on the Consumer Price Index published by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Persistent supply chain constraints and sustainable consumer demand have supported record inflation in e-commerce, with clothing showing high volumes of out-of-stock messages online compared to other categories," said Patrick Brown, vice president of Growth Marketing and Ideas. , Adobe. "With offline prices soaring in the Consumer Price Index, however, it is still cheaper to buy online for categories such as toys, computers and sporting goods," he said. -he adds. In November 2021, 11 of the 18 categories tracked by Adobe's Digital Price Index saw their prices increase year-on-year. Clothing prices rose faster than any other category, while price declines were seen in seven categories: electronics, personal care products, office supplies, jewelry, books, toys and computers. Fibre2Fashion Information Office (DS)

