Fashion
Young people are abandoning fast fashion in favor of thrift stores with a big boost to the economy
Young people are abandoning fast fashion in favor of thrift stores with a big boost to the economy
- A quarter of young adults bought used or rented clothes for Christmas
- The fashion industry uses around 98 million tonnes of non-renewable resources
- Younger people are much more likely to buy second-hand clothes or gifts for Christmas
Young adults reject fast fashion and instead choose second-hand clothes that are environmentally friendly, research reveals.
Shunning brand new outfits, a quarter of 18-24 year olds say they have rented clothes for the holiday season or bought them second-hand.
And 58% said they likely will in the years to come.
In contrast, only 5% of adults over 55 said they wore rental or second-hand clothes this Christmas.
The YouGov survey of 2,094 adults, commissioned by the University of Hull, also shows that young people are much more likely to buy second-hand clothes or gifts for Christmas than older generations, citing environmental concerns. as their main consideration.
The fashion industry uses around 98 million tonnes of non-renewable resources and creates 92 million tonnes of waste per year
The university said that renting, reusing or sharing clothing has been in the spotlight in recent years by famous figures keen to highlight environmental and ethical considerations.
These include the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, who rented a dress for their wedding in May, and the Duchess of Cambridge, who has earned a reputation for changing her outfits.
The fashion industry uses around 98 million tonnes of non-renewable resources and creates 92 million tonnes of waste per year.
Professor Dan Parsons, director of Hull Universitys Energy and Environment Institute, said: This study clearly shows that whether motivated by an environmental or ethical motive, young people are increasingly turning their backs on fast fashion.
The university said that renting, reusing or sharing clothing has been in the spotlight in recent years by famous faces keen to highlight environmental and ethical considerations.
We will have to live with the consequences of our throwaway culture for decades, if not centuries, and the discarded clothes created by the emergence of fast fashion have played a significant role in what is a tsunami of microplastic waste across the world. .
It is encouraging to see that young people are now moving into a new environmentally conscious society, renting and renting clothes, and saying no to fast fashion is a big step in the right direction.
Professor Parsons added: The volume of plastics currently circulating around the world means that we have effectively entered a new geological period that geoscientists call the Anthropocene [an age in which human activity has a significant impact on the planet].
But the prevalence and distribution of plastic waste in the environment means that I think we’ll end up calling it plasticene, the age of plastic.
The University of Hull also said shoppers shun fast fashion due to its addiction to modern day slavery and exploitation.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10341437/Young-ditch-fast-fashion-favour-second-hand-clothes-major-eco-boost.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]