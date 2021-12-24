Young people are abandoning fast fashion in favor of thrift stores with a big boost to the economy

Young adults reject fast fashion and instead choose second-hand clothes that are environmentally friendly, research reveals.

Shunning brand new outfits, a quarter of 18-24 year olds say they have rented clothes for the holiday season or bought them second-hand.

And 58% said they likely will in the years to come.

In contrast, only 5% of adults over 55 said they wore rental or second-hand clothes this Christmas.

The YouGov survey of 2,094 adults, commissioned by the University of Hull, also shows that young people are much more likely to buy second-hand clothes or gifts for Christmas than older generations, citing environmental concerns. as their main consideration.

The fashion industry uses around 98 million tonnes of non-renewable resources and creates 92 million tonnes of waste per year

The university said that renting, reusing or sharing clothing has been in the spotlight in recent years by famous figures keen to highlight environmental and ethical considerations.

These include the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, who rented a dress for their wedding in May, and the Duchess of Cambridge, who has earned a reputation for changing her outfits.

Professor Dan Parsons, director of Hull Universitys Energy and Environment Institute, said: This study clearly shows that whether motivated by an environmental or ethical motive, young people are increasingly turning their backs on fast fashion.

We will have to live with the consequences of our throwaway culture for decades, if not centuries, and the discarded clothes created by the emergence of fast fashion have played a significant role in what is a tsunami of microplastic waste across the world. .

It is encouraging to see that young people are now moving into a new environmentally conscious society, renting and renting clothes, and saying no to fast fashion is a big step in the right direction.

Professor Parsons added: The volume of plastics currently circulating around the world means that we have effectively entered a new geological period that geoscientists call the Anthropocene [an age in which human activity has a significant impact on the planet].

But the prevalence and distribution of plastic waste in the environment means that I think we’ll end up calling it plasticene, the age of plastic.

The University of Hull also said shoppers shun fast fashion due to its addiction to modern day slavery and exploitation.