Best Cardigan Dress – WKRG News 5

Which cardigan dresses are the best?

Cardigan time is upon us, so it’s time to fill your wardrobe with warm clothes. A cardigan dress is ideal for the fall and winter months because it’s thick enough to keep you warm, but it’s also stylish so you can stay stylish while you bundle up. Cardigan dresses can be paired well with leggings, boots and other cold weather wardrobe essentials. You can wear them as a top layer over a shirt or as a bottom layer under a sweater.

A stylish and affordable option is the Viottiset bat-sleeve knit midi dress. It has a sleek V-neck design that you can pull down to go down off the shoulder or up for more coverage and warmth.

What to know before buying a cardigan dress

Style

Cardigan dresses are available in a variety of styles. Lengths can range from mini to maxi, while common necklines include cowl neck, turtleneck, and cutouts. Some dresses are buttoned up, while others are plain. Another common style is the double sided slot. The dress is versatile, so you can wear it with heels in the office or with chunky boots for a fun night out. Whatever your personal preference, you will find a style of cardigan dress that meets your needs.

Equipment

The cardigan dress gives you the best of both worlds in fashion and warmth. This is achieved by using various materials that are either stand-alone or combined to create the ideal dress. Most cardigan dresses are made from viscose for a soft and luxurious feel. Others are made from nylon, ramie, bamboo, polyester, elastane, cotton, acrylic, wool, and cashmere.

Viscose is an affordable and lightweight material sometimes used as a substitute for silk. It retains heat but is also very breathable. Viscose is usually blended with spandex and other fabrics for a better fit.

is an affordable and lightweight material sometimes used as a substitute for silk. It retains heat but is also very breathable. Viscose is usually blended with spandex and other fabrics for a better fit. Polyester is a durable material that provides good insulation. It is stain and weather resistant and will not shrink in the wash. All this and more makes it a great material for cardigan dresses.

is a durable material that provides good insulation. It is stain and weather resistant and will not shrink in the wash. All this and more makes it a great material for cardigan dresses. Cashmere is a premium wool made from the soft hair of the cashmere goat undercoat. It is softer and warmer than traditional wool. Clothing made from cashmere are extremely durable and can last up to 10 years with proper care.

What to look for in a quality cardigan dress

Size and fit

A cardigan dress is a must-have for your winter wardrobe because of its elegance. However, you need to choose the right size and fit to maximize that elegance. The right dress will flatter your figure by being fitted and having a fluid drape. There should be a clear contrast between the dress and your usual sweaters and cardigans. Choose a cardigan dress with a cinched waist or an extra belt for a tight look. It is also important to check the manufacturer’s size chart before purchasing a dress.

Fabric weight

The dress should be voluminous enough to keep you warm, but not to the point of swallowing your figure. Lightweight cardigan dresses are easier to clean than heavier ones. They also fit better and are more comfortable to wear. Look for dresses with a soft, loose mesh, as they tend to be lighter than those with a tight mesh.

Easy to clean

Cardigan dresses are usually chunky, so they can be difficult to hand wash. Consider getting a machine washable dress so that it is easy to clean. Dresses in a delicate fabric require more intentional care than others. The information on the care labels for each dress will specify how it should be cleaned.

How much you can expect to spend on a cardigan dress

The cost of cardigan dresses varies depending on the brand, style and fabric. Prices can be as low as $ 35 and as high as $ 750.

Cardigan dress faq

Can I wear a cardigan dress to work?

A. Cardigan dresses are available in different styles, some of which are suitable for work as is. Choose a style with long sleeves or a longer hem for a more formal look. You can also add a blazer, belt or heeled boots for a dressier look.

Can I wear a cardigan dress in summer?

A. Cardigan dresses are versatile and can be worn in any season. To wear a dress like this in summer, choose lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton. It is also best to wear it on cool evenings or for a walk on the beach. A dress with side slits and an off-the-shoulder or off-the-shoulder style will be ideal to wear in summer.

What’s the best cardigan dress to buy?

High cardigan dress

Viottiset V-neck Batwing Sleeve Mesh Wrap Midi Dress

What would you like to know: This is an elegant wrap mesh dress with batwing sleeves and two side slits.

What you will love: The fabric is soft and figure-flattering. The dress is so comfortable it feels like you’re wearing a bathrobe. It is also available in various eye-catching colors.

What you should consider: The material of the dresses is not so thick as some reviews expected.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cardigan dress for money

Nina Leonard Ribbed Bell Sleeve Jumper Dress

What would you like to know: It’s an elegant shift dress with pleated bell sleeves and a scoop neckline.

What you will love: It is suitable as a formal outfit and you can easily dress it up with the right accessories. It has a good fit and is machine washable.

What you should consider: The actual dress color may be different from the appearance online.

Or buy: Sold by Kohls

Worth the detour

Rocorose ribbed-knit turtleneck sweater dress

What would you like to know: It is a long sleeve midi dress that comes in a wide range of colors and designs.

What you will love: It’s thick enough to keep you warm on cold days and nights. Its stretch, it adapts and flatters all silhouettes. It’s a well-made dress.

What you should consider: It’s a bit tacky, so order one size up if you want a looser fit.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon

Register here to receive the weekly BestReviews newsletter for helpful advice on new products and great deals.

Jola Sotubo written for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.