Men’s buying habits have changed How can e-merchants adapt?

Consumer spending fell sharply in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but 2021 saw a steady increase in sales, positioning 2022 for continued economic recovery.

An interesting facet of this growth is that people are spending more money on consumer goods than ever before, and in new ways. With the booming growth of so many consumers, there are opportunities. Here’s how to take advantage of these new trends to increase traffic.

Invest in digital advertising

Men have started to spend more than women in general, but the most dramatic change has been seen in online shopping, where men spend more and more frequently in almost all categories. 24% of men shop online at least once a day, compared to 17% for women, and 70% shop online every week, compared to 57% for women. This increase means that the investment in digital ads, especially those aimed at men and men’s products, will pay off.

Men are also buying more non-essentials than ever before. For example, they currently spend 100% or more women on electronics, toys and games. Alana Wolfman, Senior Director of Commerce overseeing the Men’s Lifestyle site The manual Said, digital advertising converts directly to digital spend, and with men’s increased interest in lifestyle and non-essential goods, they are a smart target audience for brand messages.

Men also tend to be more brand loyal than women, 41% of men look to brands they know and trust compared to 22% of women. This means that with more men than ever buying non-essential products, once a brand has a male customer, they’re much more likely to be a loyal, lifelong customer. There is a pool of loyal customers waiting to be leveraged with digital advertising.

Because our digital advertising platform captures purchasing behavior throughout the purchasing lifecycle, digital advertising can also impact loyalty and provide touch points with your audience at the right time, continues. Wolfman.

Be comfortable with social media sales

Social media use continues to increase, and men tend to use social media more for product searches than women. This is a great opportunity for brands that haven’t gotten to the selling elements that social sites like Instagram and Facebook have incorporated into their platforms.

“The use of social networks opens up new modes of expression through brand purchases, particularly in the lifestyle sector. Men are using social media more and discovering products that they might not have interacted with on their own, which prompts them to make purchases that they would not otherwise have made, and open them up to the media social as a form of inspiration and intention, says Wolfman.

The male trend towards brand loyalty can also be exploited in social sales. Men will be more open to purchasing products and services they are introduced to through their feeds from brands and influencers they are loyal to. It’s a new frontier that can be intimidating, but with innovative market experiences built right into social platforms, maximizing social sales has never been easier.

We have seen clothing as a category double year over year in our commercial sales at The Manual. Wolfman says leisure brands saw most of the rise. Since a lot of fashion and clothing discovery happens on social media, this category may be able to see even bigger gains on the channel.

Optimize research

Men tend to do more research before purchasing any products, especially with products purchased from online retailers, which opens up opportunities to capitalize on search engine optimization (SEO) as a channel.

The amount of research men do when deciding which brand or product to buy can be frustrating for online retailers, she adds. Search means storefront traffic that doesn’t necessarily convert to purchases every time. But if you’re smart about how you build your campaigns, you’ll show up in this research more often and speed up their buying lifecycle.

70% of men do more than one product search before deciding on a purchase, compared to 30% of women. Good SEO ensures that your product will show up in these searches, leading to more sales before you even break into more traditional advertising channels.

Another aspect of the search trend is that mobile search is where people tend to go to compare products. 69% of buyers use their phone to look for reviews before buying. Men tend to use their smartphones more than laptops for shopping than women, providing another angle for SEO-focused brands.

Culture changes and men’s buying behavior changes with it. Embracing this shift and turning to online opportunities with male consumers is the best way to move forward with the economic growth predicted for 2022.