Fashion
Men’s buying habits have changed How can e-merchants adapt?
Consumer spending fell sharply in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but 2021 saw a steady increase in sales, positioning 2022 for continued economic recovery.
An interesting facet of this growth is that people are spending more money on consumer goods than ever before, and in new ways. With the booming growth of so many consumers, there are opportunities. Here’s how to take advantage of these new trends to increase traffic.
Invest in digital advertising
Men have started to spend more than women in general, but the most dramatic change has been seen in online shopping, where men spend more and more frequently in almost all categories. 24% of men shop online at least once a day, compared to 17% for women, and 70% shop online every week, compared to 57% for women. This increase means that the investment in digital ads, especially those aimed at men and men’s products, will pay off.
Men are also buying more non-essentials than ever before. For example, they currently spend 100% or more women on electronics, toys and games. Alana Wolfman, Senior Director of Commerce overseeing the Men’s Lifestyle site The manual Said, digital advertising converts directly to digital spend, and with men’s increased interest in lifestyle and non-essential goods, they are a smart target audience for brand messages.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Men also tend to be more brand loyal than women, 41% of men look to brands they know and trust compared to 22% of women. This means that with more men than ever buying non-essential products, once a brand has a male customer, they’re much more likely to be a loyal, lifelong customer. There is a pool of loyal customers waiting to be leveraged with digital advertising.
Because our digital advertising platform captures purchasing behavior throughout the purchasing lifecycle, digital advertising can also impact loyalty and provide touch points with your audience at the right time, continues. Wolfman.
Be comfortable with social media sales
Social media use continues to increase, and men tend to use social media more for product searches than women. This is a great opportunity for brands that haven’t gotten to the selling elements that social sites like Instagram and Facebook have incorporated into their platforms.
“The use of social networks opens up new modes of expression through brand purchases, particularly in the lifestyle sector. Men are using social media more and discovering products that they might not have interacted with on their own, which prompts them to make purchases that they would not otherwise have made, and open them up to the media social as a form of inspiration and intention, says Wolfman.
The male trend towards brand loyalty can also be exploited in social sales. Men will be more open to purchasing products and services they are introduced to through their feeds from brands and influencers they are loyal to. It’s a new frontier that can be intimidating, but with innovative market experiences built right into social platforms, maximizing social sales has never been easier.
We have seen clothing as a category double year over year in our commercial sales at The Manual. Wolfman says leisure brands saw most of the rise. Since a lot of fashion and clothing discovery happens on social media, this category may be able to see even bigger gains on the channel.
Optimize research
Men tend to do more research before purchasing any products, especially with products purchased from online retailers, which opens up opportunities to capitalize on search engine optimization (SEO) as a channel.
The amount of research men do when deciding which brand or product to buy can be frustrating for online retailers, she adds. Search means storefront traffic that doesn’t necessarily convert to purchases every time. But if you’re smart about how you build your campaigns, you’ll show up in this research more often and speed up their buying lifecycle.
70% of men do more than one product search before deciding on a purchase, compared to 30% of women. Good SEO ensures that your product will show up in these searches, leading to more sales before you even break into more traditional advertising channels.
Another aspect of the search trend is that mobile search is where people tend to go to compare products. 69% of buyers use their phone to look for reviews before buying. Men tend to use their smartphones more than laptops for shopping than women, providing another angle for SEO-focused brands.
Culture changes and men’s buying behavior changes with it. Embracing this shift and turning to online opportunities with male consumers is the best way to move forward with the economic growth predicted for 2022.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jiawertz/2021/12/23/mens-shopping-habits-have-changed–how-can-e-tailers-adapt/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]