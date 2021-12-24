Fast fashion is destroying the planet; here’s how





A number of fashion designers are exploring ways to recycle textile waste to reduce environmental degradation. With growing incomes of middle-class consumers, per capita spending on clothing in India will reach Rs 6,400 by 2023 compared to Rs 3,900 in 2018, the Indian Chamber of Commerce has estimated. A 2019 Mckinsey report said India will become the most attractive consumer market for clothing outside of the Western world and will be worth $ 59.3 billion in 2022. Rapid fashion growth is also expected to increase textile waste. in India, according to experts. What is fast fashion? There has been a shift in the fashion industry, which earlier launched new collections in two seasons: fall / winter and spring / summer. Since the 2000s, international fashion brands H&M and Zara have started launching collections every week. The term fast fashion has been associated with the high rate of fashion consumption. The term entered India with both brands six to seven years ago, Rekha Rawat, associate director of sustainable industries practice at cKinetics, told IndiaSpend. Due to fast fashion, a massive amount of unsold clothing ends up in landfills, creating a cycle of contamination, she said. “All the elements of fast fashion – overproduction, poor quality, competitive prices – negatively impact the environment and the people involved in production,” Rawat said. What is its impact on the environment? About 53 million tonnes of fiber is produced by the fashion industry each year, 70 percent of which is wasted, IndiaSpend said in a report. According to the British charity Ellen MacArthur Foundation, fiber production will reach 160 million tonnes by 2050. Less than 1% of fibers are reused by the fashion industry to make new clothes, harming the environment, the foundation said. The global fashion industry is also a heavy user of water, IndiaSpend cited a United Nations Environment Program report, adding that 3,781 liters of water are needed to make a pair of jeans. An Indian Express report said clothes wasted in deserts like Chiles Atacama take years to biodegrade. Overcycling Sustainable practices are slowly catching up in the fashion industry, with some brands shifting to recycling waste to make textile products that no longer produce waste. “It is always possible to reuse sarees and create them in an Indo-Western outfit,” Nitya Chandrashekhar, founder of Mumbai-based Anya Designs, told IndiaSpends. Designers should also be careful and use responsible methods that don’t harm the environment, designer Shruti Sancheti told Indian Express. Sustainable practices, such as the use of chemical-free dyes or at least azo-free dyes, reduced consumption of environmentally harmful raw materials, recycling, fair wages, non-toxic working conditions, preserving slow craftsmanship and fashion and creating flowing, versatile looks for the season is the need of the hour, she says. Government efforts In 2019, the Indian government launched a project called OF COURSE , which aimed to establish a sustainable path for the Indian fashion industry. Around 16 major retail brands in India, including Shoppers’ Stop, Lifestyle, Future Group and Aditya Birla Retail, had committed to supply a portion of their total consumption using local raw materials and processes. 2025.

(Edited by : Shoma bhattacharjee)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/environment/fast-fashion-is-destroying-the-planet-heres-how-11916332.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos