Has Al Capone ever dressed up as Santa Claus? Unwrap the Chicago Rumor

CHICAGO Is Chicago’s most notorious gangster known for commissioning countless murders and as the original Public Enemy # 1, has he ever ditched his three-piece suit and fedora for a Father’s outfit? Red and white Christmas?

It’s not uncommon for Capone to be associated with the holidays, especially Valentine’s Day 1929, when he believed he organized the slaughter of seven men.

But in recent years, a sweet Capone vacation story has emerged, this time with the gangster taking on the role of merry old St. Nick instead of the kingpin of Prohibition.

But is it true?

One of the biggest recent mediums for this tale is a photo that allegedly shows Al Capone dressed as Santa Claus with his grandniece Deirdre Marie Griswold, who now uses the name Deirdre Marie Capone, atophis lap.

This photo is from Capones’ 2010 self-published book Uncle Al Capone: The Untold Story from Inside His Family, which propelled the great-niece into national limelight as last surviving family member to bear the name Capone although she did not originally use the name Capone.

She was born under her father’s middle name, Gabriel, and current property records show her with her husband’s last name, Griswold.

Uncle Al Capone’s photo which shows a young girl on a man wearing a Santa Claus costume. Caption says the photo depicts Deirdre and Al Capone. The photo, which shows only a profile of the man’s face, is not dated in his book; however, several interviews with Deirdre after his release in the year 1946.

She vividly described the Christmas of 1946 in her self-published book as still being fixed in my mind, although other than the caption, she makes no mention of her great-uncle dressed as Santa Claus, or anywhere else in it. the book.

In an article published on Christmas Day 2011 by the Rio Rancher Observer,which contained the photo, Capone said the gangster dressed up as Santa Claus, came to the front door, and gave us all some very Italian war bonds and candy.

I didn’t know he was [my uncle]; it was Santa Claus, she told the newspaper.

Indeed, the man in the photo bears little resemblance to Al Capone, especially the white eyebrows which differ dramatically from his thick, dark eyebrows.

Credit: Uncle Al Capone / Deidre Marie Capone Al Capone may have dressed up as Santa Claus and offered Christmas gifts, according to some anecdotes.

In October 2011, the Daily Herald published an article on Deirdre Capone using the photo with a similar caption indicating that she had been surprised by an Al Capone in disguise.

In the profile, Deirdre went on to say that her life was going to change the month after Al Capone donned a Santa costume during Christmas 1946, becauseexactly one month later, on her 7th birthday, Al Capone passed away.

However, in his own book, Deirdre Capone tells a slightly different story, one that recalls his great-uncle traveling from his Palm Island, Florida home to his home at 7244 S. Prairie Ave. in Chicago this Christmas.

In this version, Al Capone didn’t come to the door dressed as a realistic Santa Claus, he was already sitting on a chair in the corner of the family living room when she first saw him and he started to speak in Italian with his father.

In fact, she describes Caponesoutfit as a white shirt, sparkly cufflinks, and a tie held in place with a pin in the shape of a woman’s face.

She said she sat on his lap, but recognized him as her uncle and not Santa Claus touching the scar on her cheek and asking if it hurt.

The mention of war bonds was there too, but in his book they were not distributed by Santa Claus; instead, they decorated a large Christmas tree in the corner of the room and clearly came from his generous great-uncle.

Money flowed when Al was there, she wrote.

Deirdre Capone declined to be interviewed for this story.

Al Capones’ health reports at the time paint a different picture in which Capone, with advanced stages of neurosyphilis, had severely reduced mental capacity and was in the care of his wife and nurses.

Author Deirdre Bair wrote in his recent biography of Capone, Al Capone: His Life, Legacy, and Legend, that although his outbursts subsided considerably in 1946 and he enjoyed seeing children, his intellectual understanding had reduced to that of a 7 to 10 year old.

He left his Palm Island home at times, but on supervised trips to comedy movies or quiet restaurants, Bair wrote.

Other family members interviewed by Bair, such as granddaughter Diane Capone, claim that the incident depicted in Deirdre Capones ‘photo never happened, adding that Capones’ granddaughters were particularly offended by complaint and asked Bair to respond to it.

[Al Capones] the granddaughters vehemently insist that he never disguised himself and would not have been mentally able to do so around the time the photograph was allegedly taken, Bairsaid said.

Credit: ADNinfo Chicago Deirdre Capone poses for a photo inside the Chicago History Museum after telling the stories of his great-uncle Al Capone a few years ago.

Some of the granddaughters told Bair they believed the photo had been edited, although the great-niece denied this in an email exchange with Bair.

Gregory Foster-Rice, professor of photography at Columbia College Chicago, examined a copy of the photo as it appears in Deirdre Capones’ book and told DNAinfo that the photo clearly looked like a digital file altered using of a black drawing tool near the little girl’s head. and hair bow.

The black background behind her was created using a brush or drawing tool (you can see the strokes in the upper right quadrant of the black rectangle, as well as around her hair), Foster said- Rice. It is not very fancy and was obviously done with a simple program. This is usually done to increase the contrast between the model and the background.

Others tell Al as Santa Claus

Despite the inconsistencies in the history of the great-nieces, previous reports of Capone acting or dressing as Santa Claus exist.

Author John Kobler wrote in his biography, Capone: The Life and World of Al Capone, that a young Al Capone was known to play Santa Claus every Christmas at the school where his younger sister Malfada was enrolled near the family home on the South Side, driving a Cadillac to the front door filled with boxes of candy, baskets of fruit, turkeys, and a gift for every student and teacher.

This story is supported by Laurence Bergreens Capone: The Man and the Era, who describes Capone as celebrated for playing the role of great lord until parody while overseeing the distribution of gifts and food.

Whether these authors meant he was playing Santa Claus literally or figuratively is unclear.

In a 1972 edition ofSports Illustrated, former Capones caddy Tim Sullivan recalled the Christmas of 1930 when his poor family was surprised by aEasily recognizable capone disguised as Santa Claus.

We were gathered around the Christmas tree as it was, just bare branches when the front door knocked loudly, Sullivan wrote. Papa opens and his Santa Claus, mustaches, a red suit and a big bag on his back. I shouted Al! and throws me on him. He clapped his hands and six of his boys walked in, each carrying a box of provisions that could have fed the whole neighborhood.

Chris Manning, professor of history at Loyola University, said in an interview with former lawyer Truman Gibson Jr. in the 1990s who knew Capone, the subject of Al Capones’ popularity among children. Chicagos South Side neighborhoods.

He was just really nice to the kids, he always gave candy, always little gifts, they looked forward to when he came to the neighborhood, Manning said.

So, would he think it would be unusual for Al Capone, an icon of Chicago’s Prohibition-era criminal past, to ever disguise himself as Santa Claus?

No, I don’t think that’s unusual at all, Manning said. Some would say these things are just a varnish to bad activity, throw a few dollars here or there for turkeys, soup kitchens, whatever. During this time, you earn hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This legend could be as difficult to prove as a number of holiday tales.

This story was originally published by DNAinfo Chicago in 2016. It has been updated.

