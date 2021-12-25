Fashion
This Christmas, dress your house hygge
Fun (pronounced hoo-guh) is a Danish word for feeling an extraordinary level of comfort.
It’s all about candlelit dinners, laughing and warming up with family and friends, snuggling by a fireplace and enjoying the little things in life. And with the cold winter evenings, the smell of baking cookies and the magic in the air.
Here are 10 ideas to create a warm and fuzzy Christmas inside your home.
Read also : What exactly is the millennial aesthetic for interior design?
Candles. Candles. Candles.
Did you know that Denmark uses more candles per capita than any other country in the world? They are essential for hygge. Candles create a warm, soft glow. Not too hard. Not too bright. So, turn off your lights and light all the candles in sight. Use candles in every room, every window, on your fireplace and on your dining table. From pillar candles to candelabra, from scented candles to unscented organic candles, they help you relax and get you in the holiday mood.
Add soft, plush pillows and throws
Large, knotted blankets, plush cushions, plenty of faux fur throws and pillows, sheepskin rugs and knitted tapestries create a cozy space to snuggle up on your sofa, snuggle up and feel hazy everywhere.
Decorate your Christmas tree
Hygge stands for simplicity and authenticity. It’s a way of being, with calm and honesty at the core. If you go for a hygge Christmas this year, instead of filling your tree with hordes of ornaments, keep it simple and bring out the beauty of the tree and branches. Decorate it with fairy lights, chic white ornaments and just a star.
Use rustic elements for decoration
A hygge home is all about nature, bringing the outdoors in and creating a cozy ambience. Therefore, rustic materials in their natural forms are the best Christmas decor. Use raw, aged, or reclaimed wood and broken branches as centerpieces, decorate mason jars with old knits, threads, and lace, use country throws for cushions and throws, and wrap wreaths, planters and pots with burlap, to create a charming rustic decor.
Create a cozy dinner table
By picking twigs, berries, acorns, dried flowers and rosemary leaves as table decoration, using natural local vegetables from the menu, and creatively arranging food to make Christmas tree pie, a gingerbread man or a wreath of olives, you can create an intimate hygge dinner setting for great food, wine, laughter and conversation.
Use neutral colors
Stick to calming pastels like creams, browns, whites, and grays. Use black to accentuate your space, and bring black and white cushions and throws to create a beautiful contrast against the neutrals.
Bring some history
Sharing personal stories in a warm environment and rekindling memories is what hygge is all about. So, decorate your home with Christmas decorations that have a story, with vintage pieces that tell your story. It allows for intimate conversations and deeper connections.
Create a hyggekrog or a cozy corner
Find a cozy nook, get your most comfortable chair, add plush and fluffy pillows, cushions and throws, add your favorite books to a wicker basket, place dimly lit lanterns, place a side table in nearby, put your hot cup of coffee or hot chocolate on it, come home and you have a cozy corner.
Build a fake fireplace
A hygge Christmas is incomplete without a fireplace. So if you don’t have one, build a faux fireplace and add some fireplace decor to it, like wood logs, woven baskets with fur cushions, and leather-bound books. Even the illusion can create a feeling of warmth and comfort.
Bring the magic of Christmas with fairy lights
Sparkling, sparkling and dewy, fairy lights are a way of saying Welcome, Happy Holidays !. Put them around your tree, intertwine them with your plants, decorate your doors and windows with them, put them in a jar, bottle or lantern, hang them from your ceiling or drape them on your wall. Its Christmas magic at its best.
Neha Arora N. is an interior designer of coliving and hospitality.
Read also : Even in 2022, we’ll make a house that brings the outdoors inside
