Top celebrity fashion moments on the red carpet of 2021: photos





See you soon 2021! As the end of the year approaches, We weekly Elegant takes a look back at the best fashion moments on the red carpet of 2021. It was the roller coaster of an awards season, to say the least. As the coronavirus continued to spread across the country, award shows were forced to adapt in order to keep presenters and attendees safe. But the show continued! The Golden Globes (which usually kick off awards season) have been postponed from January until the end of February). The presenters walked the red carpet from New York or Beverly Hills while the nominees connected virtually from home. Next come the Critics Choice Awards, also postponed from February to March. As a handful of presenters walked the red carpet, the nominees attended virtually from home. So instead of posing on the red carpet, the stars hosted makeshift home photoshoots, which turned out to be pretty epic. For the March 14 Grammys (pushed from January), performers and nominees walked the red carpet as usual, scrupulously adhering to social distancing guidelines. So many stars made the 63rd Annual Awards night to remember, such as Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa. The All Too Well singer arrived in a take-worthy floral-embellished double mini dress, while the Levitating hitmaker was stunned in a cutout gown covered in shimmering mesh. Then came the Oscars, which moved to April. The event had a mostly traditional red carpet and it’s clear the stars took it as a sign to bring their A-game. For example,Carey mulligan stepped out in one of the night’s most jaw-dropping dresses: a sparkling two-piece Valentino dress with a long train. And finally, at2021 Met Gala postponed from May to September, the red carpet was as traditional as it was before the COVID-19 epidemic. Inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, stars were required to wear masks, but the pre-show buzz was more normal than ever!Kendall jennerdebuted with one of her best dresses to date: a sheer creation adorned with Givenchy Haute Couture jewelry. Keep scrolling to see these looks and more of the best celebrity fashion looks of 2021, including Kelsea Ballerini, Megan you stallion, zendaya and more!

