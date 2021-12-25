F1 news SURVEY: Should Lewis Hamilton retire from F1 and embark on a career in fashion? | F1 | sport





Ecclestone told Blick, “I don’t know [what is happening with Lewis Hamilton], but I don’t think he’s coming back. His disappointment is too great. And you can sort of figure it out. Now, it would be time to tackle his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur with seven World Cup titles like Michael Schumacher.

——————– The scathing comments come after Hamilton lost to Max Verstappen in the final round in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton, 36, had hoped to surpass legendary Michael Schumacher by winning a record eighth world title. Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff hopes Hamilton will overcome the loss and keep racing.

Wolff said: “I really hope Lewis will keep racing because he is the greatest rider of all time. “As a runner his heart will say I have to keep going because he is at the top of his game. “But we have to get over the pain.” Can’t see the survey below? Click here.

At the 2021 Met Gala, Hamilton caused a stir by wearing a suit with an attached skirt. He invited three young black designers as his guests; Kenneth Nicholson, Edvin Thompson and Jason Rembert. Hamilton has made it clear that in addition to being a style icon, he intends to play an active role in the diversification of the fashion industry. Fashion journalist Sarah Powless commented, “With his increasingly bold looks and activism, Hamilton is redefining what it means to be a superstar hybrid of sport and style and effectively ushers in a new era of male athlete style.” Do you think he should retire from sports and play fashion full time? Give your opinion in the comments section below. Stay up to date with the latest changes in road tax, fuel prices and traffic updates by signing up for the Cars newsletter here.

