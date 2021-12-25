2021 fashion stories we’re still talking about





Amid the ever-evolving pandemic, a lot has happened in 2021. From the jubilant return of some of our favorite in-person events, to the statement outfit Kamala Harris wore at her historic inauguration, to the devastating losses in some of the fashions. greatest talents. So now it’s time to take a look back at all the top fashion stories of 2021 that made us feel all the thrills this year. In January, Harris made history when she was sworn in as Black First Vice President, Asian First and First Woman. She continued her trend of wearing black designers with a royal-looking purple coat and dress by Christopher John Rogers. With recommendations for in-person gatherings changing almost minute to minute in New York City, we had no idea what New York Fashion Week or the Met Gala would look like this year. The two returned in force in September, giving us a momentary sense of normalcy in an uncertain world. Among other headlines, Fashion Month Spring 2022 is the most racially diverse season of all time. Two of the biggest brands (namely Fendi and Versace) swapping creative directors for a memorable time in Milan. Additionally, the Asian fashion community is rallying to #StopAsianHate in the wake of increased violence during the pandemic. Read on to see the top 2021 fashion stories that still keep us talking. Kamala Harris Inauguration Outfit Sends Message For her historic grand opening in January, Kamala Harris chose a purple coat and dress by designer Christopher John Rogers, which she adorned with a pin featuring the American flag David Yurman. The purple hue symbolized unity since it is a combination of red and blue, the two colors that represent the major political parties in the Americas. Purple was also a nod to Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress who ran for president in 1972. Image: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

#StopAsianHate Sadly, there has been an increase in anti-Asian sentiment and violence against the AAPI community during the pandemic. Phillip Lim, Eva Chen, Michelle Lee and Tina Craig were among those who used their platforms to raise awareness and share resources on #StopAsianHate. Their efforts have raised millions of dollars for the grassroots organizations of the AAPI. Image: MARK FELIX / AFP / AFP via Getty Images



Kerby Jean-Raymond makes history In 2020, there was a spotlight on racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter movement. This year has seen ripple effects in the fashion industry with more diverse model castings during Fashion Weeks and an increase in diversity on magazine covers. Additionally, Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder of Pyer Moss, made history as the first black American fashion designer to show up at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. His first haute couture collection paid homage to black inventions, including hot rollers, chess boards and refrigerators. Image: Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images

New York Fashion Week makes a glorious comeback In September, New York Fashion Week returned for the first primarily in-person fashion week since the start of the pandemic. The mood at the spring 2022 shows was cheerful, although there was an underlying unease in coming together in a large group after being in isolation for so long. Many designers have winked at New York in their catwalks. Peter Do held his first parade in a drive-through in Brooklyn, while LaQuan Smith held his parade on the 86th floor of the Empire State Building. Image: Imaxtree



The Met Gala celebrates American designers Like New York Fashion Week, the Met Gala returned in September as an in-person event. The theme of this year’s gala was “America: A Fashion Lexicon”. Rightly so, many stars wore American designers. Jennifer Lopez stunned in a 70s inspired Ralph Lauren collection issue, Kate Hudson looked pretty in a pink Michael Kors collection dress and Amanda Gorman wowed in a custom royal blue Vera Wang dress. Image: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Fendi and Versace team up One of the most exciting moments of Milan Fashion Week was the Versace and Fendi collaboration that closed the Spring 2022 fashion shows in Italy. The two fashion houses swapped creative directors with Donatella Versace to design a collection for Fendi and Kim Jones to create one for Versace. As if that wasn’t enough, the models included Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid. Image: Imaxtree



Fashion becomes meta One of the biggest stories to come out of 2021 was the rebranding of Facebook to Meta in October. The company claims that the “metaverse” will allow people to “socialize, learn, collaborate and play in a way that goes beyond what we can imagine.” The metaverse includes things like virtual reality, augmented reality, and smart glasses. Some brands have already started to spread in the metaverse via virtual stores, digital events and games. Fashion’s foray into the metaverse will likely only increase in 2022. Image: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images

Spring 2022 was the most racially diverse season ever Fortunately, the return of in-person shows has led to an increase in the diversity of models. As we reported in October, Spring 2022 went down in history as the most racially diverse season on record with 48% of castings going to models of color. An increase of almost five points compared to the previous season. Here’s hoping that this upward trend in diversity continues into next season. Image: Imaxtree



Daniel Lee leaves Bottega Veneta We were shocked when Bottega Veneta announced that she was parting ways with Creative Director Daniel Lee in November, especially since the news came just weeks after her last collection. Lee is credited with injecting the brand with a much needed dose of contemporary freshness. Shortly after the surprising announcement, we learned that Lee would be replaced by Matthieu Blazy, who already served as the brand’s design director. It is still unclear what led to Lees’ departure. Image: Imaxtree

In memory In November, Virgil Abloh, 41, founder and designer of Off-White and director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, died after a two-year private battle with cancer. Abloh was a legend in the making. Not only did he introduce streetwear to the mainstream, but he was one of the first black designers to take the reins of a major fashion house. Other notable losses include famous jewelry designer Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti, who died aged 80, and legendary designer Lanvin Alber Elbaz, who died suddenly at 59 from Covid-19. Image: Imaxtree

