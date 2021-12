Reebok Boost for Aditya Birla, Led by Kumar Mangalam Birla Fashion and Retail

Kumar mangalam Birlas’ retail business is getting a facelift. After acquiring a controlling stake in the Sabyasachi brand and partnering with Tarun Tahiliani for an ethnic men’s clothing brand, Birlas’ flagship retail company, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, will now distribute and sell the products. Reebok in India and ASEAN countries in all formats. With an instant presence in the growing sports and sportswear segments, Birla, who recently won the Global Entrepreneur of the Year award from The Indus Entrepreneurs, has secured Reeboks’ loyal user base and added value, and does not need to create a new brand from scratch. In fact, the shoe seems the right solution for Reebok, the deal gives it a chance to relaunch in a market where its turnover has increased from around Rs 800 crore in 2009 to Rs 321 crore last year. Time for a turnaround? Sanjiv Puris New Mantra for ITC As its stock price has stagnated for more than eight years in the Rs200-300 range, ITC has finally disclosed its trading strategies. From creating value to splitting its FMCG and cigarette-free hotel businesses to a possible listing of ITC Infotech, the company led by Sanjiv Puri has planned a series of measures. The Rs 53,000 crore ITC has adopted a venture capitalist type of mindset, Puri says. Delivering new products at an unmatched speed that crushes the competition is now his mantra for success.

Rabbit Dutta Chanel Leena Nairs Challenge Leena Nair takes office as global CEO of Chanel at a time of difficulty, the power of luxury fashion has seen its profits drop by more than 41% in 2020, thanks to Covid-19. Chanel will rely on the human intelligence of Unilever’s CHROs to relaunch its P&L.

Krishna Gopalan Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Takes New Position On Inflation US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who won a second four-year term, now wants to remove the transitional word for higher inflation, as retail price inflation in the US turns out to be in fact more persistent. Powell’s new line creates a flutter. The new flow of funds to India could slow down and there could be outflows of dollars as well, due to rising interest rates in the United States. Already the rupee is depreciating. Hard times ahead?

Anand Adhikari Go First deferred IPO, backed by Nusli Wadia Go First (formerly GoAir )’s long-awaited IPO on December 8 did not materialize, putting on hold plans for the Nusli Wadia-backed company to raise Rs 3,600 crore on the stock exchanges. Much of the money was to be used to pay off the debt. But maybe the company played it safe, given the subdued investor response to Paytm and Star Health Insurance IPOs. Manish pants

