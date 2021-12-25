It’s strange to imagine a London in which hangings are both common and frequented by wildly enthusiastic spectators.

It’s hard to get into the state of mind of those who woke up, excited, put on their shoes, and jumped in to watch another being murdered – often for the crime of murder.

Make sense, guys.

But they did attend and applaud – in fact, an upset Charles Dickens wrote to The Times, “I believe that a spectacle so unbelievably gruesome as the meanness and levity of the huge crowd gathered at this performance this morning could be imagined by any man, and could not be presented in any heathen land under the sun. “

But this is what London was all about – this is what we need to understand, before we can understand how the clothing choices of those executed could affect the fashion industry for decades to come.

During the reign of James I, a woman called Anne Turner was convicted of poisoning the poet and essayist Sir Thomas Overbury.

She ran houses of bad repute – such a quaint old term for a brothel – but she was also a fashionable woman and had a monopoly on supplying a saffron-based starch to color strawberries and collars.

The evidence against her in the poisoning case was extensive and overwhelming, so she confessed.

Upon sentencing, Chief Justice Coke declared her “a scoundrel, a witch, a witch, a papist, a criminal and a murderer.”







(Image: The Progress of Crime, or, The Authentic Memoirs of Maria Manning by Robert Huish)



Only the last two are verifiable; the rest are 17th century misogyny.

The judge also ordered her hanging, in her yellow Tinny Ruff and Cuff, she being the first inventor and wearer of this horrible costume.

It worked – she and her executioner wore strawberries and yellow cuffs, and yellow starch immediately went out of fashion.

However, you would expect it, wouldn’t you?

Since the judge had explicitly ordered the fashion trend to end with her – and while horrible is a bit harsh, it was a look that was particularly, shall we say, distinctive.

But the same cannot be said of black satin dresses – the first version of the little black dress, before the small part became acceptable.

And yet, all it took was for Marie Manning to be hanged there, and this expensive and gorgeous fashion staple took decades to recover.





Marie was a Swiss maid and married a Londoner in Piccadilly in 1847 – but clung to her lover, Patrick OConnor, a tax collector and moneylender in the London Docks.

The number one motive for murder, across time and across cultures, is money – just like the murder of Patrick Mannings.

He had become very wealthy in his work, and the Manninges lured him into their house and shot him point blank in the back of the head.

Realizing that he was not quite dead, they beat him to death with a ripping chisel and buried him under the tiles in their kitchen.

Then they sat down and had dinner.

A week later, Maria went to his house and used his money.







(Image: (Photo by Guildhall Library & Art Gallery / Heritage Images / Getty Images))



A couple that kills together, yes, usually don’t stay together: they both tried to double down and run away with the loot, though Maria got away with most of it.

Police searched the Mannings house and noticed a wet area and soft earth around one of the kitchen tiles and discovered Patrick’s body.

She was arrested in Edinburgh, her husband (who confessed during the trial that he had never loved her [Patrick] a lot) in Jersey.

When they were found guilty, Marie is said to have shouted her hatred of the English.

They were hanged together, and Mary wore a black satin dress.

While black satin clothing appeared in fashion catalogs in the years following Mannings’ hanging, according to Peter Ackroyd in his book London: biography , his choice, discredited the expensive stuff, and his unpopularity lasted nearly thirty years.

