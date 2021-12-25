After 2021 summit, Indian hockey teams prepare for landmark year

Their fans’ appetites whetted by a historic bronze medal won at the Tokyo Olympics, India’s hockey teams enter 2022 with plenty on their plate. It could be a decisive year for the teams and a severe test for their talent and consistency.

2022 will be a busy year for Indian hockey teams as they now have to prove that success at the Tokyo Olympics in July-August 2021 was not a flash in the pan and that they can successfully replicate the results at the events. future.

In that sense, 2022 will be very crucial – and eventful too – as teams will have to work on a triple peak system, as the schedule includes the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (July 28-August 8), followed by the Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25.

The Asian Games are a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics with the male and female winners securing a direct spot for the mega event in 2024.

And with the full FIH Pro League program, the teams will have matches every few days from January to the end of September.

The women will also play their World Cups in Terrassa, Spain, and Amstelveen, the Netherlands, July 1–17 – the Indian team playing three major events in three months.

The women’s team will start the busy schedule with the 2022 Asian Cup, a World Cup qualifier, January 21-28 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The men’s team will start their 2022 calendar with Pro League games in February and end their campaign in June – followed by the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in quick succession.

The season will culminate with the World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, 2023. The team will at least not have to qualify for the World Cup, as India has secured a direct place as a team. host.

The Indian men’s and women’s teams will enter the 2022 season on the basis of a successful 2021.

The men’s team won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics – the country’s first medal at the Games after a 41-year gap – while the women surprised everyone by finishing fourth, narrowly missing the bronze after losing to Great Britain 3-4 in the thrilling third-place playoff.

India’s last Olympic medal was gold won by the men’s team at the boycott-scarred Olympics in Moscow in 1980. Since then, the team has experienced setback after failure, succeeding in struggles to qualify for the semi-finals a few times.

Their fortunes took a sensational turn at Oi Hockey Stadium in the Japanese capital – years of grief ending in tears of joy for Manpreet Singh and his boys.

India had reached Japan in a good mood despite the preparations marred – as for each team – by the global Covid-19 pandemic, which had resulted in the postponement of the Olympic Games for a year from 2020.

No one had a clue how it would all end when the men’s team reached the round of 16, finishing second behind Australia, world No. 1 in Group A.

Britain’s identical 2-2 draws with the two future champions Belgium and the Netherlands in Group B, and Germany’s victory over the Netherlands meant India faced Great Britain. -Brittany in the quarter-finals.

India beat Great Britain 3-1 in the round of 16 and although Graham Reid’s side lost 2-5 to world champion Belgium in the semi-finals, the boys made it through their year in l ‘winning 5-4 over Germany to take bronze. Belgium added Olympic gold to their World Cup title by beating Australia in the final.

The women’s squad was a Cinderella story in Tokyo as they exploded into quarterfinal action after placing fourth in their group after a 4-3 win in a make or die clash with Africa. South. Coach Sjoerd Marijne had set the last eight stages as a goal for his team, but the girls exceeded all expectations finishing fourth.

In the quarterfinals, India upset two-time gold medalist Australia, absorbing the enormous pressure created by the in-form Hockeyroos in a brilliant defensive display.

They lost 1-2 against Argentina in a well-contested semi-final in which Rani Rampal’s side wasted a few good chances to seal the victory.

The scenario repeated itself in the bronze medal game as the Indians, after making a superb comeback to take a 3-2 lead just before half-time, lost 3-4 to Great Britain then as Rani and her teammates burst into tears, unable to take the heartbreak after capturing the nation’s imagination with their sensational performance.

The team was only competing in their third Olympics and therefore surprised everyone with their brilliant campaign.

The year ended for the men’s and women’s teams in contrasting fashion. The men took bronze at the Asian Champions Trophy with an exhausted squad – coming back from a humiliating 3-5 loss to Japan to outsmart rivals Pakistan in the bronze medal match.

The women’s team had to withdraw from the Asian Women’s Champions Trophy in Donghae, South Korea, after a player tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the junior men’s team raised hopes of retaining India’s 2016 World Cup in Lucknow by reaching the semi-final, where they lost to Germany 2-4. A bronze medal was up for grabs, but the Indians messed things up by ending their campaign the way they started – with a loss to France.

Success at the Olympics saw Indian players win the 2021 FIH Star Awards, with Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjit Kaur being named Player of the Year in both men’s and women’s categories. PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia were voted the best goalkeepers in the men’s and women’s sections, while Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sharmila Devi were named FIH Rising Stars. The sweep ended when Graham Reid and Sjoerd Marijne won the respective Coach of the Year awards.

Thus, India finished the year in a record third place in the year-end ranking, while the women finished the year in ninth place.

But all in all, with their brilliant performance at the Olympics, the teams have proven that Indian hockey is not dead despite the despair that wallows for a decade. They must now continue its renewal in 2022. It will not be easy, given the busy schedule and the fact that the coronavirus threat is not over and is rather spreading faster than before.

Indian teams will also need to overcome this major hurdle if they are to be successful in 2022.

They showed their potential in 2021, now they have to prove their consistency in 2022. Indian hockey is in another decisive year.

Main achievements in 2021:

* Men’s team wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

* The women’s team finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics

* The men’s team wins bronze at the Asian Champions Trophy

* India finished fourth at Junior Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar

* India wins the 2021 FIH Star Awards with Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjit Kaur taking home the Player of the Year award in their respective categories.

Key dates in 2022:

* January 21-28: 2022 Asia Cup in Bangkok, Thailand

* January-June: FIH Pro League (men and women)

* July 1-17: Women’s World Cup in Terrassa, Spain and Amstelveen, Netherlands

* July 28-August 8: Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (men and women)

* September 10-25: Asian Games in Hangzhou, China (men and women)