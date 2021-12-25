Woman refuses to allow ex-girlfriend to wear her wedding dress

A woman on the popular Reddit thread, Am I The A – hole, asked Internet acquaintances whether or not she was, well, the a – hole so she wouldn’t let her ex-girlfriend wear her wedding dress for their next wedding.

IATA is a place where any Redditor can ask complete strangers about their unique situation and get their opinion on whether they are not A-hole (NTA) or if they are A-hole saying you are the hole. A (YTA).

This woman falls out with her ex-girlfriend after refusing to give her her wedding dress

User u / Forward-Habit8890 refers to her well as Habit talks about her odd relationship with his ex, called K, and his girlfriend, who is called G, and how she ended up in troubled waters.

I (35F) have been divorced from my husband (41M) for 3 years. We have a son (5) together, she began. K and I have a great relationship with each other. We still love each other as friends. K started dating G about 10 months ago. G and I have become great friends and love to be together.

Everything was going well although some people in the comments were definitely confused about this weird triangle. Habit says she chose to be still friends with her ex because it’s the best way to co-parent their five-year-old son.

Recently, however, K and G have started talking about marriage and marriage, to which K is hesitant, but G has moved ahead with her plans anyway.

I guess G saw old photos of me in my wedding dress and raved about how beautiful my dress was, Habit explained.

The other day we had coffee together and G talked about getting married soon. I told her how happy I was for her. Things changed when she asked if she could wear MY wedding dress.

Habit expressed shock that G allegedly even asked for this and very obviously refused to let her wear the wedding dress she was wearing while marrying the same man.

She immediately became extremely sulky and started asking why, she continued. I explained that I just wasn’t comfortable with her wearing my dress to marry my ex-husband. She got really mad and started to provoke a scene. I walked out knowing she wasn’t going to calm down.

The woman then got a call from her ex, and once she explained the situation, he was completely on her side, but things only got worse.

G made her friends and family call me and my job calls me an asshole so as not to share, she said. G claims that I’m not done with K and that I’m just doing this to ruin her marriage. While it’s true that I haven’t finished K, part of me just doesn’t feel comfortable seeing her wearing my dress.

Habit said this strained her relationship with K and made it more difficult for them to co-parent their son, even wondering whether or not she should give in and let her carry him.

Habit didn’t have to post this on the internet for a bunch of strangers to figure out that she’s NTA, but nonetheless, everyone came to her side and found G very strange.

How can people be so weird? one user said. It’s honestly scary that she wants to use your dress, said another.

Another user by the name of u / alge1547 said he was in a similar situation with a five year old son and all but the ex-husband’s side.

If my partner even started asking for something like that, I would shut him down immediately, as it would be upsetting for my ex and really disrespectful of our previous relationship, he said.

I love her completely and she makes me happy in a way my relationship with the ex never would, but that doesn’t mean she disrespects my marriage and my marriage to my mother’s mom. first child, damn it, no. So it’s just weird.

Hopefully Habit reads all of these posts and can reach K for the sake of their son, but she’s definitely NTA here, G, her friends and family are.

