Brian Tusin: Wallpaper * Next Generation 2022 Profile

Tedy Eiley, the Parisian brand inspired by mundane domestic life Our Next Generation 2022 showcase highlights 22 exceptional graduates from around the world, in seven creative fields. Here we present fashion graduate Brian Tusin, from the Institut Français de la Mode, Paris

Brian Tusin grew up in a remote location, on a small Indonesian island, with no internet. The recent graduate, who studied for a Masters in Fashion at the Institut Français de la Mode, Paris, France, after earning an undergraduate degree, at the London College of Fashion in the UK, joined forces with the designer Eiley Lee to create menswear and womens brand, Tedy Eiley. The duo’s inaugural collection, titled “I sleep beside you; I keep your clothes, ”is inspired by the concept of sharing a wardrobe inside the home and the inherent beauty found in mundane environments and activities. “It’s about a day in the bedroom, sleeping on sofas, the folds on white cotton sheets,” says Tusin – who interned for fashion brands in Paris, such as Lanvin and Namacheko . Introducing Brian Tusin and the Tedy Eiley brand Dress, by Tedy Eiley. Shoes, by Malone Souliers This results in slightly fitted silhouettes with poufy and voluminous proportions. Strapless dresses swell around the torso, tightened with a striking drop hem. Unstructured shirts draped around the collar and puffed up at the back; the pants are wrinkled; sarong skirts look like delicately padded bedspreads, accented with abstract rose patterns. The colors are sweet – think cornflower blue, lavender, and sunny yellow, for example. Tusin equates a childhood spent on an isolated island with his ability to find inspiration in everyday objects. “Growing up without the Internet made me very interested in what surrounds me directly,” he says. This leads him to “consider what I can do with these things as objects of influence.” Dream collaborators: Miuccia Prada, Raf Simons. Wallpaper * Next generation 2022 Other young talents to watch out for – dubbed ’22 Rising Stars for 2022′ and from creative fields spanning design, jewelry, transportation, architecture, photography, fashion and visual communication – can be discovered in the January 2022 Next Generation issue of Wallpaper *, and in this ongoing series at Wallpaper.com. §

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wallpaper.com/fashion/brian-tusin-wallpaper-next-generation-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos