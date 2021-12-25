Nordstrom half-yearly sale 2021





If a bunch of your plans got canceled this week, here's something that may still get you excited. Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale is finally here, kicking off today, December 26th. For the uninitiated, this is Nordstrom's second biggest sale of the year after its anniversary sale in terms of brand awareness. While the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale gives shoppers the chance to purchase fall styles on sale before the season begins, the semi-annual sale is where thousands of seasonal looks go on sale. And this year, business is tough. Think: Everyday staples and outfit tailoring pieces from Reformation, Maje, Madewell and more at up to 50% off. To help you navigate the many coveted finds on sale right now, we've put together a definitive list of 16 must-see deals. Word to the sage: In truth Nordstrom sales mode, future looks will inevitably be ripped off and out of stock quickly. Don't procrastinate.

Feathers underwired contour bra Natori $ 68 $ 44 (35% off) Natori’s Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is enjoying a little cult following on Nordstrom (think 3.3k ratings and counting). Comfortable enough to wear all day, subtly sexy with lace detailing, and seemingly invisible under everyday tees, it’s as foolproof as underwire. PS: The last time we saw this bestseller on sale at this price point was during the Summer Anniversary Sale, so we recommend that you don’t sleep on this offer. Waller cropped cardigan sweater Madewell $ 98 $ 59 (40% off) This classic Madewell cardigan can be worn with everything from gray sweatpants for a WFH outfit to leather pants and a bralette when trying to snap a grid shot on a GNO. Nordstrom Recycled Cashmere Blend Beanie Nordstrom $ 39 $ 32 (20% off) Nordstrom’s biannual sale this year features a host of the retailer’s staples wallet on sale, including this recycled cashmere blend beanie. There are also 12 other knits if you are looking for something more colorful. Wrapped Ring Charms Marine Serre Marine Serre $ 350 $ 245 (30% off) Each of these coiled rings from Marine Serre is slightly different due to the nature of the regenerated materials used in the charms, making them a one-of-a-kind find. High Rise 501® Straight Leg Jeans Levi’s $ 90 $ 54 (40% off) If you prefer your jeans to have a vintage-inspired, non-stretchy feel, now is your chance to try Levi’s classic 501 straight legs. They’re on sale for the biggest discount we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. Cosmo 2.0 Chelsea Boots Wandering shoemakers $ 195 $ 117 (40% off) Chunky heels have seen a major resurgence this season. We love how this pair from Swedish label Vagabond Shoemakers lends a futuristic punk-rock touch. Hacci Brushed Pajamas Nordstrom $ 65 $ 40 (38% off) Going to bed in soft-touch pajamas is just different. Note that this hacci knit set is also on sale in light pink and gray. Liassite tweed cardigan Can $ 265 $ 186 (30% off) If your winter outfit rotation might need a little spice up, check out this tweed vest that gives a French rocker feel. Surprisingly versatile, this piece can be worn over blouses and turtlenecks or worn on its own. Samuel long-sleeve silk mini dress Reformation $ 278 $ 195 (29% off) Editor’s Note: I own this Reformation dress in another style and can attest to how well-fitting and forgiving it is in all the right places. Just slip it on with your favorite high boots and so. Comara pointy toe boot over the knee Marc Fisher LTD $ 249 $ 170 (31% off) Talking about that ! If your wardrobe is missing a pair of waders, here’s a classic pair to fill the gap. The adjustable ties at the top will help ensure a perfect fit. Good American Faux Shearling Hooded Quilted Coat Good american $ 195 $ 137 (30% off) This slightly oversized faux sheepskin puffer jacket oozes with cozy charm. Soft Restore Pocket Leggings Zella $ 65 $ 49 (25% off) Avid Nordstrom shoppers will already know how the retailer’s leisure brand, Zella, makes some of the most underrated leggings on the market. For the uninitiated here is a super soft pair you can’t go wrong with for lounging and working out. Luna Arch leather shoulder bag Converter $ 920 $ 554 (40% off) Made from supple leather in Italy, this Wandler number is well suited to people on the go thanks to its removable shoulder strap and winged panels. Its dimensions are 7 ½ “W x 7” H x 4 “D, so you can slip your gloves and sunglasses inside. 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses Celine $ 400 $ 268 (33% off) Your eyes are not playing tricks on you. These timeless cat-eye sunglasses are on sale now. Fine hair tie in pure silk Paparazzi Christmas ball slip $ 29 $ 19 (30% off) If you haven’t yet opted for silk hair ties, now is the time to shine. Besides looking chic, they protect the hair from breakage and are comfortable to wear all day. Cinnamon Swirl Eyeshadow Palette Too much watched $ 49 $ 34 (30% off) The mineral-rich shades in this eyeshadow palette can be mixed to create a huge range of looks. What is less important, although fanciful, are the epic names of some of these colors. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

